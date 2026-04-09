‘Ambassadors should never criticise their hosts,’ Ramaphosa tells new ambassadors

Ramaphosa said he expects Ambassadors to respect other countries' sovereignty and promote good relations.

After receiving credentials from 20 ambassadors, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he welcomed them to South Africa, just as their heads of state had welcomed South African ambassadors and high commissioners.

“As president, whenever I appoint ambassadors and high commissioners to your country, I expect them to respect your country’s sovereignty and promote good relations between our two nations. I expect them to promote trade and investment opportunities in our respective countries.”

However, South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled Ebrahim Rasool in March 2025, declaring him persona non grata and giving him just a week to leave the US over his comments about the administration.

Criticising hosts

Ramaphosa said: “Ambassadors should never criticise their hosts.”

“Whenever I send our Ambassadors and High Commissioners to various countries, I always make it a point to inform them that they should never criticise their host countries publicly and in a confrontational manner, but should always seek to raise issues privately and constructively,” Ramaphosa said.

“They should always seek to build relationships with various stakeholders in the host country. They should always choose to preserve dignity and partnership between our respective countries. It is this approach that I believe builds strong relationships between nations and helps to advance the interests of our respective countries based on mutual respect.”

Equal world

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s interest is in advancing a better, more peaceful, more equal world, anchored in human rights and respect for the dignity of all.

“Our Ambassadors and High Commissioners to various countries in the world are expected to advance this national objective,” said Ramaphosa.

“By deepening our cooperation and strengthening our ties, I am confident that we can achieve such a world as you represent your country in South Africa.”

Last month, United States ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell was issued a démarche order over remarks on South Africa’s current policy trajectories.

He made special mention of the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant, declaring it hate speech, and saying he “didn’t care” about the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the matter.

He later apologised for the comments.

Iran ceasefire

On Tuesday, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday in an 11th-hour bid to avert all-out destruction, with President Donald Trump threatening to wipe out a “whole civilisation.”

This after Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday that “a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

However, Trump backtracked on his threats, saying a ceasefire deal was a “total and complete victory” for Washington.

According to Washington, the US will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, and Tehran will, in turn, temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil thoroughfare.

Conflict

Speaking to the media after the credentials ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria and meeting Ramaphosa for the first time, Bozell welcomed the ceasefire.

Bozell said he hopes the country abides by the agreement.

“Well, I think it’s a good thing. Any ceasefire that both countries can agree to is a good thing. I think that it’s provisional in the sense that Iran has to abide by it. The concern is always going to be, it’s proxies, and what they might do. I hope that’s not going to be the case,” said Bozell.

“I hope that in the days that come, they’re going to find a final solution to this conflict and we can go back to where we were before, when Iran wasn’t threatening its neighbours, and there was peace, and there was prosperity.”

Dialogue

Earlier, Ramaphosa said Pretoria also welcomed the ceasefire in Iran.

“We note the current initiatives and ongoing efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive end to the conflict in the Middle East. We welcome the announcement of a ceasefire and are hopeful that it will lay the basis for a permanent resolution of the conflict,” said Ramaphosa.

“South Africa once again calls for dialogue and mediation to prevent further loss of life and destruction of property, and to ensure a just, sustainable and lasting peace. We further call on all countries to respect international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.”

International relations

The president added that South Africa’s international relations outlook reflects the founding principles of the country’s constitution.

“As a nation that emerged from a painful past of injustice and inequality, we seek a more just and equitable world order. We seek a global order defined by peace and friendship amongst all the nations of the world,” said Ramaphosa.

“We seek a world order where the gulf of inequality between and amongst nations is narrowed – where nations of the world stand united against racism, colonialism, subjugation and all forms of oppression and intolerance.”

Global peace

Ramaphosa added that South Africa strived to ensure that global peace and security are secured through dialogue and negotiation and not through force of arms, where international laws, treaties and agreements are upheld and respected.

“Above all, we seek a world order that brings sustainable development and shared prosperity for all and not the few.”