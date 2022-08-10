Toyota Yaris ATIV revealed as the Etios Sedan replacement South Africa won’t get

Charl Bosch

The likely replacement for the discontinued Toyota Etios Sedan has been revealed in Thailand in the shape of the all-new Yaris ATIV.

Known internally as the AC100, the ATIV effectively replaces the sedan version of the previous generation Yaris XP150, whose hatchback sibling remained in production in South Africa until being replaced by Suzuki Baleno-underpinned Starlet two years ago.

On track to carry the Vios name in certain Asian markets, the newcomer moves from Toyota’s B-platform to Daihatsu’s DNGA that underpins the Raize and Rocky, as well as the Avanza and Xenia.

Measuring 4 425mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 670mm, the Yaris ATIV is five and 70mm longer respectively than the XP150, with its width increasing by 10mm to 1 740mm and height by 5mm to 1 480mm.

Rear looks almost identical to that of the Honda City, known as the Ballade in South Africa .

Completely restyled to resemble the Camry and Corolla, and somewhat ironically its chief rival, the Honda City, known locally as the Ballade, at the rear, the now coupe-like Yaris ATIV has also been fettled underneath to include a coil-spring rear suspension and all around disc brakes.

In Thailand, four trim levels are offered; Sport, Smart, Premium and Premium Luxury with three additional exterior packages being optional, the style-focused Chiaro, sporty Presto and Lusso that combines the former pair without the Presto’s sticker pack.

Inside, the redesigned interior falls in-line with Toyota’s current styling direction in Asia, but with a number of features ordinarily not expected.

On the Sport, standard items include 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and push-button start, a two-speaker sound system, LED headlights, rear air-conditioning vents, height-adjustable driver’s seat and electric windows.

Standard safety comes in the form of six airbags, ABS and EBD and Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control and traction control.

Up next, the smart swaps the infotainment system for a bigger nine-inch display, while also gaining two additional speakers, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, auto on/off LED headlights, piano-key black inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and faux leather seats.

Included on the side safety is a reverse camera, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Front Vehicle Departure Alert, rear parking sensors and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist.

Moving further up, the Premium boasts a six-speaker sound system, automatic climate control with a PM2.5 filtration system, chrome exterior detailing and follow-me-home headlights, as well as a 64 colour ambient lighting system and adaptive LED daytime running lights.

The optional Presto package adds sportier exterior trim .

Added to the safety sheet is Adaptive Cruise Control, a panoramic rear-view monitor, Auto High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Concluding the range, the Premium Luxury gets red faux leather seats, gloss black mirror caps, extended ambient lighting illumination and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system.

Up front, the Yaris ATIV derives motivation from a single powertrain; a normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol, whose 69kW/110Nm goes to the front wheels through a newly revised CVT.

For the first time on any Yaris ATIV or Vios, a drive mode selector is included with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport. Claimed fuel consumption is 4.2 L/100km.

Flagship Premium Luxury pictured gets red leather seats as standard .

Offered in seven colours; Super White II (Sport and Smart only), Spicy Scarlet, Urban Metal Grey, Platinum White Pearl (Premium and Premium Luxury only), Metal Stream Metallic, Attitude Black Mica and Red Mica Metallic, the Yaris ATIV retails from 539 000 baht (R250 263) to 689 000 baht (R319 909).

Despite a more powerful engine being expected in the Vios, the newcomer won’t be offered in South Africa under any designation as the mentioned successor for the Etios Sedan.

Addition information and images from paultan.org and headlightmag.com.