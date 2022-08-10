New Range Rover improves on the sublime

Charl Bosch

Out of the all the varied tasks in the automotive world, being asked to improve on an already accomplished model more than likely serves as the biggest challenge for even the most seasoned engineer or designer.

And when the product in question also comes with an iconic reputation stretching back more than fifty years, saying “yes” is anything but easy. Case in point, the new Range Rover.

Founder’s criticism not a worry

Unveiled in 1970 as a plusher version of the Land Rover, it quickly became the benchmark luxury off-roader that has remained true to its lineage in spite of its appeal having changed from a simple mud-plugger to a luxury status symbol, much to ire of its designer, Charles Spencer King.

In what become a famously documented tirade against the SUV, the man better known as Spen King, told the BBC in 2004, “the 4×4 has become an alternative to a Mercedes or BMW for the pompous, self-important driver.

“[It] was never intended as a status symbol, but later incarnations of my design seem to be intended for that purpose.

“To use the 4×4 for the school run, or even in cities or towns at all, is completely stupid. I find the people who use it as such deeply unattractive”.

Although paying tribute to the original, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan-like rear facia is probably the most controversial aspect of the new model

The merits of King’s criticism, tough arguably none the better illustrated than today, presented further challenges as emphasis on luxury and tech had to be balanced with off-road ability despite the change in buyer focus.

For the team lead by Jaguar-Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern, the stakes couldn’t have been higher, yet the first completely new Range Rover in almost a decade immediately impressed at its global unveiling last year. So much so, that the waiting list already goes back twelve months.

A story of evolution

Showcased at a gala debut in South Africa earlier this year, the new, internally designated L460 Range Rover is not only lighter and stiffer than before, but also more imposing and intent on re-writing the definition for being impressed.

The first two models to ride on the MLA-Flex platform, the other being the new Range Rover Sport, Land Rover has taken what could be seen as an evolutionary step in the design of the front-end.

Despite being the same length as the standard model, the L has a 200 mm longer wheelbase

Best described as subtly reworked, the still rounded facia sports the same headlight design and grille as the previous Range Rover, but refined so that it looks as imposing and elegant as before. For the record, the lights themselves are now digital rather than conventional LEDs.

More controversial is the rear facia, which, while paying tribute to the original in concept, mirrors that of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in that the vertical LED tail-lamps are thinner and the clusters blackened-out.

Despite its extra mass and length, the L doesn’t let its luxury side get in the way when it comes to getting dirty

As before, the split tailgate remains, albeit now electric and fitted with what Land Rover calls the “event suite” in which the floor panel rises to prevent luggage from rolling around, or serve as the backrest with seating being proved by the lower tailgate.

In addition to the luggage cover retracting automatically, speakers have been integrated into the bootlid and can be programmed so as to be the only functional audio providers of the up to 35-speaker Meridian sound system.

Inside and underneath

It is, however, on the inside that the Range Rover becomes really advanced. As well as the new 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, the 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and optional 11.4-inch dual rear displays, it also sports speakers integrated into the headrests as part of the Active Noise Cancelling system, soft touch closing doors and a digital rear-view mirror.

Interior sports the new 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system and 13.7-inch instrument cluster

The tech fest extends to the chassis where the Range Rover comes as standard with All-Wheel-Steering designed to aid low-speed manoeuvrability, a 48-volt mild-hybrid electronic air suspension called Dynamic Response Pro and an active locking rear differential.

Head-and-room legroom in the standard wheelbase Range Rover won’t result in any complaints…

Along with the Driveline Dynamics that varies torque between the axles, Land Rover has also equipped the Range Rover with new anti-roll bars, twin-valve dampers and an uprated Terrain Response 2 system, still with a low range transfer case.

…but for the full effect, there is the long wheelbase

The tech doesn’t detract from the equally new methods of power underneath the bonnet, of which two were provided at the official “first drive” in Cape Town last week.

New heart of Range Rover

In total, the Range Rover line-up spans four trim levels; HSE, Autobiography, First Edition and SV, a choice of standard or long wheelbase with five or seven seats, and three engine options, all paired to a toggle switch operated eight-speed automatic gearbox.

First to come under scrutiny was the P530, which tops the petrol line-up with outputs of 390kW/750Nm from its BMW-sourced 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8.

In a likely first, no cheap or cut-price of cheap feeling materials were noticed inside

The replacement for the venerable Ford-produced 5.0-litre AJ supercharged V8, the unit is the same used in the M850i, X5, X6 and X7, but for South Africa, forgoes the 48-volt mild-hybrid setup utilised in Europe.

While lacking the supercharged whine that has been part of the Range Rover’s character for so long, the bi-turbo V8 is anything but wanting for pace.

As part of the long wheelbase, the centre console fords down electrically

Saddled with a throaty burble that becomes a snarling roar at full taps, it needs no second invite to lift the 2 510 kg P530’s noise when provoked, while pushing its occupant back into their heated and ventilated seats with a relenting surge of never-ending squirt that becomes thoroughly addictive and intoxicating.

At the other of the scale is the D350. While all of the versions at the drive came in Autobiography spec, which Land Rover anticipates will be the best-seller, the oil-burner was slotted into the long wheelbase, five-seat L, whose wheelbase stretches 200 mm longer than the standard model.

New eight-inch display integrated into rear console controls a number of functions from the rear seats

Unsurprisingly not as visceral or immediate to respond as the P530’s V8, the in-house developed 257kW/700Nm 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six, which replaces the old 3.6 TDV8 and also does without the mild-hybrid system, is creamy smooth and quiet, yet still able to pick the nose up when asked.

While noticeably slower from 0-100 km/h, 6.1 seconds versus 4.6 seconds, the lower output, 50 Nm torque deficit, added length and 2 495 kg mass, 55 kg more than standard, didn’t perter the D350 much as remained as refined on and off-road as the P530.

The dual 11.4-inch displays forms part of the rear seat entertainment

Arriving next year is the third powerunit, the P510e, which combines a 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium turbo-petrol with a 38.2-kWh lithium-ion battery driving a 105 kW electric motor for a total system output of 375 kW and claimed range of 113 km.

Unlike its siblings, the P510e won’t be offered in long wheelbase guise, which suited the relaxed nature of the D350 as opposed to the sporting intentions of the P530.

Finding fault is a struggle

Aside from the mentioned rear display, selecting the long wheelbase comes with an electronically adjustable centre console, housing an integrated eight-inch touchscreen module, and reclining seats that lends a business jet type feel, while having a massage.

In a Range Rover first, the floor panel folds up to serve as a backrest while the lower tailgate functions as a seat

Despite the standard fitting of 23-inch alloy wheels, also affixed to the P530, the D350 simply floated on-road and felt composed on the section of gravel roads that had my driving partner and I question whether we were actually on gravel.

Integrated into the bootlid, the rear speakers for the Meridian sound system can be adjusted to provide the sole audio source

More so was the quality and fit-and-finish. In an occurrence unfamiliar to most scribes, not a single cheap or out-of-place piece of plastic or material was noted.

Conclusion

Bar exotics like the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus, the Range Rover possibly rates as the finest and most capable mass produced off-roader currently on sale uttered one of my colleagues at the completion of the two day luxury outing.

The Autobiography is expected to account for the biggest share of local Range Rover sales

It is a sentiment simply unable to be debated with or questioned as improving on the sublime is indeed possible in the most dramatic and incredible way possible.

Price

Standard across the entire Range Rover range is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.