‘Celebratory’ Range Rover Sport blends opulence with performance

Based on the standard SV that replaces the SVR, only 23 SV Edition Twos are coming to South Africa as Range Rover's indirect 20th birthday present to the Sport.

Known to be vocal about celebrating its heritage with special edition models, JLR, previously known as Jaguar Land Rover, has seemingly opted for a muted tone about the Range Rover Sport’s 20th anniversary this year.

From criticism to success

Now in its third generation, the Sport’s conceptualisation as a stockier, more compact version of the full-size Range Rover has been a well-documented one with a barrage of initial criticism being flogged at it for not being a “real Range Rover”.

Admittedly, the disapproval at Solihull’s new model didn’t last long as it soon became a runaway success with global sales of almost one-million units.

Surprise ‘birthday’ gift

Although no longer the “baby Rangey” in the range, the introduction of the SV Edition Two earlier this year can be seen as JLR’s indirect birthday present to the Sport as only 23 have been approved for South Africa.

The work of JLR’s SV Bespoke division, the Edition Two uses the regular Sport SV as a base, but with a series of bespoke exterior and interior trim pieces.

In addition, whereas the standard SV replaces the supercharged V8 SVR, the Edition Two can be seen as the successor to the specially devised “colour” edition SVRs rolled-out in batches of 24 in 2021 as a way of celebrating South Africa’s heritage and nature.

For the select

The de facto SV model as the standard variant has quietly been removed from JLR’s price list – most likely deliberately until all 23 Edition Twos are accounted for – the arrival of the most powerful flagship Range Rover Sport ever made for the weeklong seven days came as a surprise.

Besides its SV touches, it also presented the first opportunity to sample a Range Rover with the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre mild-hybrid twin-turbo V8 that replaces the almost three-decade old AJ-V8 5.0-litre supercharged bent-eight.

Test unit sported one of the optional appearance packages comprising a special colour called Blue Nebula Matte.

Viewed on first glance, the SV Edition Two is anything but an over-the-top celebration mode as, despite its unique fixtures, SV Bespoke has been relatively selective in devising what needed to differ from the regular model.

In the case of the test unit, the standard “look” has been substituted by one of four optional appearance packages comprising both the interior and exterior.

Unique exterior

A pack requiring only extra forking out for the colour – a hue called Blue Nebula Matte priced at R35 231- Edition Two comes furnished further with 23-inch forged gloss black alloy wheels, forged carbon fibre accents, an SV Edition Two decal on the front splitter and a painted carbon fibre bonnet.

Not stopping there, the roof receives a contrasting black finish, puddle lamps a special Edition Two animation and the bootlid a white SV logo.

Opting for one of the four appearance packages adds 23-inch gloss black alloy wheels.

Finally, the only other cost option is the Brembo brakes priced at an eye-watering R109 000 that feature a blue finish on the calipers.

As subjective as styling is, the additions add a brutish and aggressive look to a vehicle that already lacked for little in presence.

While the rear facia design remains a polarising issue as explained when sampling the D350 Dynamic HSE a few months ago, the overall execution suits the Edition Two without needing a second opinion.

Step into airy opulence inside

Inside, the bespoke touches come as the trickiest addition similar to those of the HSE.

Bar the colour and ceramic brakes, the expanded Windsor leather package, black suede roofliner and satin carbon fibre inserts require no extra forking as these all form part of the Edition Two package.

Interior has been decked-out in Ebony and Light Cloud leather, and although airy and eye-catching, will require constant attention to keep clean.

The same also applies to the SV illuminated treadplates and the slimline SV Performance seats with truly stunning forged carbon fibre rear seatbacks.

Completed by an SV Edition Two badge on the centre console lid, the main potent of content involves the colour JLR calls Ebony and Light Cloud.

Special SV Edition Two decal has been added to the lid of the storage slot on the centre console.

A finish which, admittedly, lends an airy feel compared to the usual black or grey – and which contrasts impeccably with the matte blue exterior – it nonetheless will require constant upkeeping to keep clean, the same being applicable to the piano-key black finish around the gear lever.

As impractical as the colour is, the rest of the interior remains hard to fault. Besides the fit-and-finish leaving little to fault quality-wise, the slimline heated, electric, ventilated and massaging seats offer superb comfort and support, with a further nifty touch being the illuminated paddle shifters.

Standard 13.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system works well despite looking complicated at first glance.

At the same time, the tricky topic that is the 13.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system remains easy to use and intuitive, although the lack of physical controls for the climate control, especially, will remain a burden for some.

Surprisingly, the often infuriating touch-sensitive buttons on the grippy steering wheel are not as annoying, though the opposite applies to the folding speed of the electric rear seats.

Boot can take 647-litres of luggage with the rear seats up.

Requiring patience, the completion of the process eventually results in an already massive boot being made more capacious from the regular 647-litres to 1 491-litres.

Also not found lacking is rear passenger head-and-legroom, despite the standard fitting of the panoramic glass roof in the case of the former.

Slimline SV Performance seats are heated, ventilated and with massaging functions for the front chairs.

Despite being the flagship Sport variant, the test unit still sported a number of options, though not bespoke to it and available as extras on lesser models as well.

Amounting to R68 797, which, amongst others included quad-zone climate control, a refrigerated centre glovebox and the cabin purification system, the SV Edition Two’s otherwise standard niceties include Adaptive Cruise Control, ambient lighting, the surround-view camera system, Head-Up Display, electrically adjustable steering wheel and the stunning 29-speaker, 1 430-watt Meridian sound system.

Unlocking a monstor

Glancing with more care though reveals a conspicuous SV button located at the base of the steering wheel.

One of the biggest clues to the SV’s gains over the SVR, pressing this activates what JLR calls Dynamic Launch Mode, which will be explained soon.

At the heart of the SV, the smaller displacement BMW V8 develops 467kW/750Nm, which, represents an uptake of 44kW/50Nm over the supercharged V8.

While incrementally sounding on paper, the addition of electrification in the form of the 48-volt belt/starter generator virtually eliminates low-down lag from the get-go.

Effortless in moving the SV Edition Two’s 2 485 kg, the blown-turbo, however, lacks the character of its supercharged successor, despite emitting its own burbly soundtrack.

Edition Two touches brings forged carbon fibre inserts and forged carbon seatbacks for the front chairs.

Switched to Dynamic mode, the SV’s mood changes as apart from automatically activating the sport exhaust system, the adaptive air suspension drops the overall ride height while the steering becomes heavier and the gear changes a lot faster.

The result is a brutal acceleration feel and a soundtrack that becomes raspy, angry and with a subtle hint of wastegate flutter in place of the supercharger whine.

As composed and refined as the SV feels, even in its supposed sportiest setting, the mentioned SV mode ups the ante considerably as, apart from activating the mentioned launch mode, an additional 50 Nm for a total of 800 Nm becomes available.

In the confines of Gerotek with Road Test Editor Mark Jones at the wheel, the Sport SV Edition Two completed the 0-100 km/h dash in four seconds.

Although three-tenths down on JLR’s claim with the launch control engaged, it still bettered the time set by the original SVR by a scant one-tenth of a second.

Smooth and effortless

Away from the Gerotek in it, admittedly, its more common suburban habit, the SV failed to disappoint as apart, from the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox being smooth and unobtrusive, but quick and sharp when asked, the inclusion of rear-wheel-steering makes it feel nimble and agile.

While no attempts were made to try out the Terrain Response 2’s off-road settings – Mud, Sand, Grass/Gravel/Snow and Wade – the air suspension provided a surprise of its own by being comfortable and cosseting, but not floaty or overly soft with a sudden surface change.

In fact, it ironed out imperfections so well, that the SV felt more car-like than SUV.

As with the last “heritage” edition based on the SVR, the Edition Two is the work of JLR’s SV Bespoke division.

At the same time, the steering offers impressive feel and feedback for a vehicle of this kind, although braking was a different story as hitting the Brembo stoppers gives the Rangey’s weight up regards if travelling normally or at the speeds Mark did at Gerotek.

Unsurprisingly, fuel consumption is unlikely to be much of a consideration as the SV registered an eventual 14.1 L/100 km by the time of its return after the seven days and eventual 620 km.

Switched to Auto mode throughout the majority of its tenure, the others being Comfort, Dynamic and SV, less spirited driving prior to Gerotek saw it register a frankly more than commendable best of 11.4 L/100 km.

Conclusion

At its “as tested” price of R4 191 528, or R213 028 more than standard with the various options included, the SV Edition Two is a thoroughly expensive birthday gift for the Range Rover Sport’s 20th no matter how you look at it.

In fact, the same amount can acquire a mid-spec full-size Range Rover or, for considerably less, the Mercedes-AMG’s GLE 63 S at R3 841 391 or the BMW X5 M Competition at R3 281 901.

Given, however, its bespoke production run, outputs and appeal of the Range Rover badge, it will prove to be a hit if not already sold-out.

Road Test Data

