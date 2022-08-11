Single Cab Volkswagen Amarok uncovered in new patent images

Charl Bosch

With the wraps having come off of the all-new Volkswagen Amarok last month, newly discovered patents have been uncovered showing the single cab model bound for select markets in the coming months.

Despite being devoid of any Volkswagen badging, the images, uncovered by carscoops.com, shows the most basic Amarok being without colour coded bumpers and mirrors in addition to sporting a black plastic grille instead of the X-motif facia reserved for the Panamericana and Aventura.

In a nod to the original single cab that bowed out as a result of Volkswagen wanting to up the Amarok’s premium status rather than focusing on workhorse models, the newcomer will do loose the alloy wheels and feature basic LED headlights instead of the double cab’s Matrix LED diodes.

Alloy wheels will likely also be omitted .

As evident from the images, the Amarok single cab’s taillights are different from those of double cab and the tailgate devoid of the block letter AMAROK badging, though this could possibly change for the eventual production model.

What is known is that the loadbed will accommodate two Euro palettes and come with a cargo management system similar to the Ford Ranger, whose T6.2 platform provides the base for the Amarok.

ALSO READ: This is it: Volkswagen’s new Amarok(star) officially revealed

Accordingly, the Amarok has a claimed payload of up to 1 200 kg and towing capacity of 3 500 kg, however, it remains to be seen whether these apply to the single cab or solely to the workhorse focused base, Life and Style versions of the double cab.

Loadbed’s dimensions and payload remain unknown at present.

Despite no interior images being revealed, the single cab Amarok is expected to make do with the smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and possibly forgo the digital instrument cluster while also dropping some features such as the dual-zone climate control, leather seats and Harman Kardon sound system.

Up front, the entry-level versions of the 2.0-litre Panther turbodiesel engines are anticipated provide motivation, meaning the single-turbo derivatives rated at 110kW/350Nm and 125kW/403Nm.

A possibility though is the 150kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo mill, but don’t expect the 3.0-litre V6 Lion unit or indeed the 2.3 EcoBoost to feature as options.

AMAROK script on the tailgate has also been dropped .

Transmission choices are set to consist of a five-speed manual on the former and a six-speed manual on the latter pair with the option being a six-speed automatic. Unlikely to feature though is the recalibrated General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic due to costs associated with workhorses.

As with the double cab, the single cab Amarok will be built alongside it and the Ranger at the Blue Oval’s Silvertron Plant outside Pretoria, with South Africa confirmed as one of only a handful of markets to receive it before the end of the year.

While this applies to the double cab, it remains to be seen whether the local market will receive the single cab or continue with the double cab only. Expect more details, therefore, to emerge over the coming weeks and months.