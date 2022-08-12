Honda WR-V’s replacement unveiled with lots still to hide

Charl Bosch

Honda’s replacement for the WR-V has made its first official appearance, though in an usual way at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show that kicked-off in the capital, Jakarta, this week.

Poised to be the production version of the SUV RS Concept shown at the same event last year, the unnamed crossover debuted in production form sporting heavy black, grey and silver pixels infused with yellow camouflage applied to even the wheels so as not to reveal the final design.

While likely to be toned down from the concept aesthetically, the newcomer, originally tipped to be called ZR-V, a moniker now used on a larger SUV confusingly sold as the HR-V in the United States, appears more substantial than the WR-V in profile and not as dinky as before.

ALSO READ: Honda WR-V tipped not to progress past March 2023

Confirming comments made two months ago by Honda’s Product Manager for South Africa, Callon Locke, at the local unveiling of HR-V about being bigger than the WR-V, the newcomer will once be manufactured in India and exported to other countries on account of being classified as a global model.

Expected to ride on the same platform as the Fit, the production SUV RS Concept will slot-in below the global HR-V, known as the Vezel in Japan, and serve as Honda’s smallest proper crossover as opposed to the SUV-inspired Fit/Jazz Crosstour.

Reportedly on the drawing board since 2020 when rumours started emerging, power is set to come from an assortment of petrol and hybrid units, with a diesel likely to be offered but only in India.

Side profile confirms the replacement will be more substantial than the WR-V. Image: kompas.com

Despite being rumoured for production next year in response to WR-V manufacturing wrapping-up in March, Honda’s Sales and Marketing Director for Indonesia, Yusak Billy, told kompas.com that hopes are high for an unveiling before the end of 2022.

“There are still several stages before it is officially launched. It not there yet, just wait, hopefully before the end of the year,” Billy said.

For now, sales and exports of the WR-V, including in South Africa, remain, but expect more details and teasers of its replacement to become apparent before the end of the year and into 2023.