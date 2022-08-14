Uncovered patents seemingly previews all-electric next Volvo XC90

Charl Bosch

With unconfirmed speculation still mulling the introduction of a new flagship SUV next year, uncovered patent drawings has allegedly provided a first glimpse of the all-new Volvo XC90.

Reportedly in-line to debut in 2022, unlike the mentioned flagship, dubbed XC100, the images, published by the Worldscoop Forum, shows a familiar silhouette but with design elements from the standalone Polestar brand as well as a rear facia heavily derived from the S90.

The most telling aspects though is the sealed grille, lack of exhaust outlets and submitting of the trademark application for the moniker EXC90 under the classification “electric vehicles; land motor vehicles”.

Uncovered by motor1.com, the latter submission seemingly confirms the replacement for the now seven year old XC90 will be entirely electric as per Volvo’s announcement four years ago that it wants 50% of sales to be made up of electric vehicles before it switches away from internal combustion engines fully by 2030.

A move already started with the eschewing of all diesel engines and mild-hybrid assistance across the XC90 range, topped by the plug-in hybrid T8 Recharge, the next generation will sit on a completely new version of the Scalable Production Architecture (SPA) platform called SPA2.

As indicated three years ago, the new foundation will provide the base for Volvo’s next 60 and 90 models and while reported at the time to accommodate both internal combustion and fully electric powertrains, comments made in December last year by President and CEO Håkan Samuelsson now suggests otherwise.

“It will be born electric, so there will be none of the compromises that come when you make a combustion car an EV. That means we don’t have to worry about where the engine and exhaust system will go,” Automotive News quoted him as saying.

Rear facia a tribute to that of the S90

“It will be the perfect family car in Europe and the US, where the current XC90 is very popular today. It will have a high seating position, good visibility and you’ll drive around without having a guilty conscience because you will be driving electric”.

In addition, a LiDAR-based autonomous driving system will become available on the brand’s next generation models, with the XC90/EXC90 set to be the first recipient.

Despite Volvo remaining quiet on the images or any specific details, don’t be surprised if more details and images emerge over the coming weeks and months.