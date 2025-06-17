Cross Country trekking Volvo EX30 en-route to South Africa

Returning Cross Country moniker will be reserved for Volvo's smallest dedicated EV for now.

Biggest change up front are the wider wheel arches, different bumper and skid plate, and blacked-out panel. Image: Volvo

Unveiled in February as the first model to use the Cross Country nameplate since the V40-based variant of over a decade ago, Volvo Car South Africa has officially confirmed availability of the EX30 Cross Country from the third quarter of this year.

What to expect

While still to be priced, the Chinese-owned Swedish brand has confirmed that the newcomer will be modelled on the flagship Twin Motor Ultra Performance, meaning outputs of 315kW/543Nm from the pair of motors driven by the 69-kWh battery pack, and a claimed range of 427 km.

The latter being revised from the standard EX30’s 460 km, the Cross Country will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and require a waiting time of 26 minutes from 10-80% using a DC fast charger.

Same inside, different outside

Aesthetically, the EX30 Cross Country’s changes from the conventional EX30 comprise a matte black grille panel with a topography monogram of the Kebnekaise mountain range in the Swedish Arctic, black wheel arch cladding, front and rear skidplates, restyled bumpers and a black panel between the taillight clusters across the width of the tailgate.

Cross Country changes outside haven’t resulted in any unique fixtures inside. Image: Volvo

Riding 19 mm higher than the normal EX30 as a result of its reworked suspension, the South African-spec Cross Country will be fitted as standard with the 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels available as an option in Europe

“The EX30 Cross Country builds on everything people love about the EX30, adding rugged capability and distinctive design details,” Volvo Car South Africa’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Felipe Yagi, said.

Unlike in Europe, the South African-spec EX30 Cross Country will have the 19-inch alloy wheels as a standard fitting. Image: Volvo

“It’s a refined, all-electric SUV that feels equally at home on gravel roads or in the city, offering South Africans a practical way to go further with confidence”.

More later

Still to be priced as mentioned, the EX30 Cross Country is set to come with a premium over the regular Twin Motor Ultra Performance, which carries a current sticker of R1 114 000.

Expect more details to emerge within the coming months.

