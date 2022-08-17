GR Sport clothed Toyota Corolla Cross priced

Charl Bosch

With operations at its Prospecton Plant in Durban now back to full operations after April’s damaging floods, Toyota has divulged specification details of the Corolla Cross GR Sport (GR-S) on its website.

Topping the local line-up as the new flagship non-hybrid model, the GR-S builds on the Xr by adding a GR specific grille, black mirrors caps, GR badges on the tailgate and front wings, and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels.

As standard, the GR-S comes in three Gazoo Racing specific colours; Glacier White, Chromium Silver and Arizona Red, all contrasted by a gloss black roof.

As standard, the GR Sport is mounted on 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels

Inside, the bespoke touches comprise a GR starter button, black leather seats with GR embroidered headrests and red stitching, a leather-wrapped gear lever and steering wheel with red stitch work plus GR logos, red accents on the dashboard and around the air vents, GR floor mats and gloss black detailing around the climate control panel and infotainment display.

In a departure from the regular Corolla Cross, Toyota has fitted a Gazoo Racing suspension and retuned the electric power steering to “deliver sharper steering and better handling”.

Offering the same 161 mm of ground clearance and 440-litres of boot space as the rest of the range, the GR-S specification level mirrors that of the Xr Hybrid positioned above it, and includes the following:

Specifications mirrors that of the Xr Hybrid, but unique additions feature

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

retractable electric mirrors;

fog lamps;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

dual-zone climate control;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

six-speaker sound system with three USB ports;

keyless entry;

front and rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Lane Keep Assist;

Vehicle Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Pre-Crash Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Trace Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Up front, Toyota has kept the powerunit unchanged from the regular internal combustion powered Corolla Cross, meaning outputs of 103kW/172Nm from the normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine fed to the front wheels via a CVT. Claimed fuel consumption is rated at 6.8 L/100 km.

Price

As with the rest of the Corolla Cross range, the GR Sport is covered by a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a six-service/90 000 km service plan.