The 2022 F1 championship will restart this weekend at the history-steeped Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Iconic Spa is one of several European tracks which Liberty and Formula One Management could erase from future calendars. But it is also where the FIA introduces the metric by which the “porpoising” phenomenon can be measured and should any team exceed the mandated limit, they face possible disqualification. It would appear two of the top teams have already been found guilty of an infringement, prior to an FIA investigation. Comments made by Mercedes driver George Russell echo this view. Flexible F1 floors The Englishman was reported...

Flexible F1 floors

The Englishman was reported as saying: “There is no doubt Ferrari and Red Bull have pushed the regulations in that regard, while we have respected it as the regulation was intended”.

Is it a prophetic statement?

Russell’s team chief, Toto Wolff, has been the main protagonist regarding the possibility of illegal flexible floors being used by opposition F1 teams with the consequent gain in performance and lack of “bouncing”.

The Mercedes W13 has dipped on pace and is probably the worst in the porpoise stakes.

Following Hamilton’s vicious bouncing in Baku, Wolff proclaimed the result may cause serious damage to the spine. He recently changed tack, announcing the FIA had received a report claiming the outcome could result in brain damage. The report was apparently based on data regarding head injuries to American footballers.

In an interview Wolff stated: “We have, and FIA has, you can ask them, medical analysis, that frequencies of one or two hertz over several minutes can lead to long-term brain damage. We have six to seven hertz over several hours”.

He continued: “The FIA has just no option than to do something, and I think that trying to leave things alone, or have teams lobbying for it or against it, is completely irrelevant”.

Who can forget the sight of Hamilton clutching his back in apparent pain, as he exited his car following the Baku race, where he finished fourth, despite the W13 demonstrating its impression of an aquatic mammal. Just one week later, he finished third at the Canada F1 Grand Prix, an amazing recovery.

Hamilton, in an interview with Vanity Fair, admitted to not being totally honest regarding the wearing of jewellery during a race and felt FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem was aiming the ban specifically at him.

Holes in his story

He said he would protest the ban by defying the ruling, claiming he had piercings in areas requiring surgical removal.

He was then reported as saying: “I was just f**ing with it. I don’t have any other piercings. But I love that there’s this thinking, sh*t, has he got his balls pierced?”

Many don’t care where his anatomical piercings are, but are more concerned about his attitude to regulations, as they apply to all without exception. Perhaps more significant is his admission to not being honest: surely not an example F1 or his team wishes to promote or condone under any circumstances.

