WATCH: Audi to enter F1 from 2026

Faizel Patel

German car manufacturer Audi is set to make its Formula 1 debut.

Audi announced its entry at a press conference at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

In a statement, F1 said Audi will join the Formula 1 World Championship from the 2026 season as a power unit supplier.

The announcement comes after new power unit regulations, designed specifically to make it possible and attractive for newcomers to join the sport at a competitive level, were published earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Lynne Bright: South African among female officials at Singapore Grand Prix

Two factors Audi says were key to its joining: The 2026 power units will maintain the current V6 internal combustion engine architecture, but feature increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels.

Audi – who is part of the Volkswagen Group, added that it also supports F1’s plans to be more sustainable and cost-efficient.

There is also a cost cap for power unit manufacturers introduced in 2023, and F1 setting a target of being Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, who worked for Volkswagen for a stint in 2014, said he is delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator.

“This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.”

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector.

“We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course,” Domenicali said.

Audi says it has been in talks with the Swiss-based Sauber Group, whose team competes under the Alfa Romeo name, according to reports by Reuters and other media.

“Formula One is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory,” said Audi chairman Markus Duesmann in a statement coinciding with a news conference at Spa-Francorchamps.

ALSO READ: Tesla Roadster or a Bugatti Chiron, what would you choose?