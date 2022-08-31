Fast charger: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge sold-out after 24 hours

Charl Bosch

Although introduced just over a month ago, Volvo has confirmed that 24 hours was all it took for the first batch of XC40 P6 Recharge models to be sold-out completely.

The second all-electric XC40 Recharge derivative after the P8, whose initial allocation took four days to be snapped-up, the Swedish automaker stated that all 25 versions of the single motor P6 Recharge departed from its online inventory in record time “in part thanks to its favourable price” of R1 075 000 versus the P8’s R1 260 000.

Compared to the P8, the XC40 P6 Recharge retains the 69-kWh battery, but loses the rear axle mounted electric motor and through different tuning, produces 170kW/330Nm as opposed the former’s 304kW/660Nm.

While still limited to 180 km/h and slower from 0-100 km/h, 7.4 seconds versus 4.9 seconds, the P6 has a slightly better range of 423 km compared to 418 km/h. As with its sibling though, the standard on-board charger is a 11 kW outlet.

ALSO READ: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge priced as brand’s most affordable EV

“We were determined to bring in the XC40 P6 Recharge at an attractive price, positioning it as the most affordable all-electric luxury vehicle currently on the market,” Volvo Car South Africa Managing Director, Greg Maruszewski, said in a statement.

“This has clearly resonated with a number of South Africans looking to switch to battery-powered vehicles, leading to the P6 selling out even quicker than our twin-motor XC40 P8 Recharge AWD”.

At present, it remains unknown as to when the next batch of models will be offered in South Africa, though chances are before the end of the year as a result of an imminent facelift for the XC40 range announced at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend.

Despite the exact nature of the facelift being a mystery, expect it to consist of the same Android powered software as on the XC60, and more than likely, electrical assistance across the various engine options.