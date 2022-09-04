Bagnaia storms to fourth straight MotoGP win, Binder eighth

AFP

Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia won the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday to claim his fourth straight premier class triumph and close in on championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Ducati rider Bagnaia pipped Enea Bastianini in a thrilling win at Misano Adriatico which moved him to within 30 points of reigning world champion Quartararo, who finished fifth.

He moves into second spot in the MotoGP championship standings ahead of Aleix Espargaro after the Spaniard finished a place behind Yamaha rider Quartararo.

Aprilia rider Espargaro is 33 points behind Quartararo after being overtaken by the Frenchman who had started on the grid in eighth.

Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder, who started the race from 15th on the grid, finished in eighth position. His team-mate Migual Oliveira finish three places behind in 11th place.

Binder earned eight points for his eighth place finish and remains in seventh place in the MotoGP championship with 115 points.

Binder younger brother Darryn Binder finished in 16th place to miss out on earning a point by a solitary place. The Yamaha rider is in 22nd place in the standings on 10 points.

Darryn Binder’s team-mate, Andrea Dovizioso, finished his final MotoGP race in 12th place.

After taking the lead on lap three Bagnaia held off first Maverick Vinales and then Bastianini – his team-mate next season – to claim his sixth win from the 14 GPs raced so far this season.

Bagnaia’s MotoGP team-mate Jack Miller had started on pole for the second time in his MotoGP career but was one of five riders to crash in a chaotic opening to the race.

Johann Zarco, Michele Pirro and Pol Espargaro all crashed out on the very first corner, while Miller and Marco Bezzechi went down a lap later.

