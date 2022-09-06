Petrol price relief: Here’s what it’ll cost for a full tank in different cars

Jaco Van Der Merwe

After forking out record amounts for the petrol price in July, from Wednesday motorists will get a second month of reprieve largely brought about by a decrease in crude oil prices.

While the fuel prices still have some way to go before consumers will see a significant saving at the pumps, every price drop will mean extra money in motorists’ wallets. And the owners of cars that were the hardest hit when prices where at an all-time high are the ones that will save the most in September.

To give you an indication of what you can expect to pay at pumps from Wednesday, we have calculated what it will cost to fill the tanks of different cars varying in size and fuel type. The indicated savings are the differences between the August and September prices.

The inland petrol prices we have used in the calculations are R23.38 for 95 octane and R22.95 for 93. For diesel, we worked on an amount of R23.96 for 50 ppm, though the price may vary between fuel stations.

Because fuel tanks vary in size and not all cars’ fuel consumption is the same, we have also worked out what one kilometre would cost in each car.

Our picks include a compact and medium-sized hatch, a compact and medium-sized SUV, a medium premium sedan and a double cab bakkie. All of them are current models.

Renault Kwid 1.0 Life – R642.60 (R57.12 saving)

One of the most affordable new cars in South Africa also has one of the smallest tanks. The Kwid is equipped with a 27-litre petrol tank that can run on 93 octane.

Renault claims that its fuel consumption is 4.9L/100 km, which will give it a range of 596 km. The owner of a Kwid will therefore pay R1.07 in fuel costs for every kilometer travelled.

Hyundai i20 Motion – R886.52 (R74.48 saving)

The i20 is one of Mzansi’s most popular hatchbacks. It is fitted with a 37-litre petrol tank and requires 95 octane petrol.

According to the Korean carmaker it will sip 5.9-litres for every 100 km, which will work out to a range of 627 km. The cost for every kilometre works out to R1.41 after the September petrol price decrease.

Ford EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Trend – R1 215.76 (R106.08 saving)

The Ford EcoSport, one of South Africa’s top-selling compact SUVs, has a 52-litre fuel tank and runs on 95 octane.

The Blue Oval claims this model’s fuel consumption to be 5.4 L/100 km, which will result in a range of 963 km. Every kilo would then work out to R1.26.

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI 110 kW – R1 356.04 (R118.32 saving)

This medium-sized SUV, affectionately known as the Tiggy, has a 58-litre tank and runs on 95 octane petrol.

According to Volkswagen it has a range of 753 km, which is based on fuel economy of 7.7 L for every 100 km. Tiguan owners are therefore looking at a cost of R1.80 per kilometer.

Mercedes-Benz C220d Avantgarde – R1 581.36 (R43.56 saving)

An all-time South African favourite built in East London, the latest C-Class oil-burner features mild-hybrid assistance which contributes to greater fuel economy.

With a 66-litre fuel tank and an indicated fuel consumption of only 4.7 L/100 km, the C220d is capable of travelling 1 404 km after filling up. This means those privileged enough to afford its almost seven-digit price tag will only pay R1.12 per kilo.

Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.0 V6 double cab LX – R4 312.80 (R262.80 saving)

The iconic boxy shaped bakkie comes standard with two 90-litre fuel tanks for a grand total of 180 litres, enough to make anyone weep after a fuel hike.

This month, however, it’s the turn of the owners of these irrepressible machines to smile when the petrol price gets slashed.

Toyota claims the petrol version of the LC 79 will consume 13.6 litres of petrol for every 100 km, which works out to a range of 956 km. What does not make pretty reading, is the R4.51 it will cost its owners for every kilometer.

