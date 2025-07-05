Toyota Land Cruiser 79 shines alongside Hilux and Corolla Cross

Fortuner, Starlet and HiAce also hit the headlines to help Toyota increase its market share in June.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 79 outperformed many more modern bakkies in the June new car sales. Picture: Supplied

In a market that is showing strong signs of recovery, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has once again reaffirmed its dominance in the official June sales figures.

“The current automotive landscape is challenging but the June results from Naamsa’s new vehicles statistics display great momentum that the industry has been able to sustain,” says Leon Theron, TSAM Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing.

“For our operations, the strong demand for the locally manufactured Hilux and Corolla Cross drove Toyota’s continued dominance in South Africa’s competitive new vehicle market.

Increased market leadership

“We are pleased with the uptick of Toyota’s market leadership to 24.7%, in comparison to May 2025. We do not take this for granted and remain grateful to all our dealer network partners, customers and employees for their continued support.”

Toyota’s passenger vehicle offerings remained dominant in June with 7 016 units sold. Surpassing the 2 000-mark, the locally produced Corolla Cross shifted gears to pole position as South Africa’s top selling passenger vehicle. Other notable performances include the Toyota Fortuner (878) in ninth place and the Toyota Starlet (852) in 10th place.

Selling 170 more units in comparison to May 2025, the Toyota Vitz maintained its strong comeback with 794 units recorded last month.

Toyota’s premium division Lexus continued its impressive performance, recording 104 units, with the NX and GX contributing 34 and 33 units respectively.

Toyota Hilux leads the way

The consistent dominance of the Toyota Hilux in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment continued with a 26.3% market share, moving 3 032 units in June. In sixth place of the best-selling LCVs, the Land Cruiser 79 Pick-up shifted a remarkable 591 units while the Toyota HiAce placed seventh with 524.

June marked the best fleet sales month of 2025 for Toyota, with 3 931 units sold to business customers through the dealer network. Standout fleet models, including the Corolla Cross, Hilux Extra Cab, Toyota Fortuner and Land Cruiser Pick-Up delivered their strongest fleet performances of the year.

“In June, we saw encouraging growth from small and medium-sized enterprises, which are increasingly trusting Toyota for their fleet needs. This performance reflects continued confidence in our vehicles, value, and long-term reliability. We thank the businesses that continue to choose Toyota and the Toyota Dealer Network for their critical role in this success,” concluded Theron.

The parts division’s performance held steady momentum with an excess of 1.9 million domestic pieces and 309 621 pieces exported to international markets. Overall Toyota vehicle exports recorded 4 247.