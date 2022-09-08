Electrically assisted Ford Ranger a reality in 2025

Charl Bosch

First mentioned in 2020 as heading for reality, a report from North America has indicated that the Ford Ranger Hybrid will be entering production in 2025.

A move that will complete the Blue Oval’s electrified bakkie range in the States as both the Maverick and F-150 are already available with hybrid powertrains, the FordAuthority online forum, citing a report from Automotive News, states that the electrified Ranger will be a plug-in hybrid instead of using a traditional setup.

Despite Dearborn’s silence on the model for now, Australia’s carexpert.com.au reported in 2020 that the hybrid Ranger will pair the existing 2.3 EcoBoost petrol engine with an electric motor for an estimated combined output of 270kW/680Nm.

The PowerBoost designation on the hybrid F-150 could well be moniker the Ranger Hybrid will brandish in 2025.

Unlike the Ranger assembled in Thailand and South Africa though, the US equivalent only offers the mentioned EcoBoost rated at 200kW/420Nm with production taking place at the Wayne Truck Plant in Michigan.

ALSO READ: Turbodiesel V6 and plug-in hybrid will highlight next Ford Ranger and Everest

Still to be launched in the States in T6.2 guise, the hybrid is expected to supplement the EcoBoost reports have claimed will be carried over, before ultimately replacing it at some stage as Ford ramps-up its electrification switch rumours have claimed will spawn an all-electric Ranger at some stage.

While likely to be US-bound initially, the Ranger Hybrid could potentially be offered elsewhere, but if so, with a diesel engine instead of a petrol in becoming a diesel-hybrid arch-rival Toyota is reportedly working on for the next generation Hilux.

The outgoing T6 Ranger will only replaced by the new T6.2 in North America next year.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Japanese automaker will be unveiling an electrified diesel version of the Fortuner in Thailand next year using the combination of a mild-hybrid electric setup in conjunction with the 150kW/500Nm 2.8 GD-6 engine.

Despite reference being made solely to the Fortuner, it’s use of the Hilux as a base could well result in the incoming model featuring the same setup, a factor further emphasised by both, along with the next generation Land Cruiser Prado, moving to the TNGA-F platform currently underpinning the Land Cruiser 300, Lexus LX and the hybrid powered new Tundra and Sequoia.

In spite of being more 24 months away at present, don’t be surprised if details pertaining to the Ranger Hybrid do emerge over the coming months and into 2023.