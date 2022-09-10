Suzuki Baleno like the perfect date – cheap and easy

Andre De Kock

When this writer was young – many decades ago – I used to be picky when it came to female companions.

They had to have attributes like being leggy, busty, pretty and – in carnal matters – bad. Also, gullible enough to believe the particular line of subterfuge I would be peddling at the time.

Back then, my stunt-driver friends and I agreed on our idea of the perfect woman. She would be the one who, apart from loving motorsport, would get down and dirty by the second date.

Later, she would also prove to be demure, well-behaved and suitable for introduction to your parents.

They would have to think that a room lit up when she walked in – kind of useless at a time before Eskom invented load shedding – but still exceptional. Neither my friends, nor I ever met such a woman.

Of course, as you get older, things change. These days my demands lean heavily towards female companions just being available. And, of course, cheap. It must cost minimal amounts to befriend, date and bed her. I have yet to meet such a woman.

But, there are cars that exhibit such traits. The Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GL manual for instance. It is available, on account of The Citizen Motoring currently boasting one as a long-term test car. I

t is, at the cost of R225 900, apparently well priced for people not as poor as myself. And it is cheap in its fuel consumption habits. That fact I can prove.

The Suzuki Baleno GL rides on 15-inch steel wheels. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

Three times every year, this writer and motorsport photographer supremo Dave Ledbitter tackle the 252 km trip between Alberton and the Phakisa Raceway to cover race meetings at the Free State venue.

I use these trips to gauge test cars’ fuel consumption in real-world conditions.

To make that happen, I get Dave to drive. Reason – I cannot resist cheating on such economy runs. I coast on downhills and slipstream trucks that go at over 100 km/h.

Also, he is a much better driver than I am, with a no-nonsense attitude to long trips. As we leave Alberton, he sets the cruise control system on exactly 129 km/h and there it stays for 90% of the way.

At the end of the journey, we check the average fuel consumption, which is normally higher than any figures quoted by the manufacturer.

Under the bonnet

The Suzuki Baleno returned a figure of 5.7 L/100 km. Which is impressive for a five-door passenger car with a four-cylinder, 1 462 cc petrol engine, that produces 77 kW of power at 6 000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4 400 rpm.

Also, Dave is tall, I am fat, and he takes a large amount of camera equipment with, which means we packed the Baleno to the gills.

It has other great attributes, too. With manual gearboxes in cars becoming scarce, driving this five-speed served as a reminder how much fun changing gears can be.

The Baleno’s box is slick, going up or down, and perfectly matched to the engine’s characteristics. Like most Suzukis, the car involves you as driver, whereas larger, more expensive vehicles these days shields you from what is happening around you.

The seven-inch infotainment screen also features a reverse camera display.

Heaps of fun

The Baleno has precise, direct steering, with its alloy wheel rims in 185/65 R15 rubberware producing confidence inspiring grip through corners.

When you turn, it immediately goes exactly where you point it, and you can place it accurately at any speeds, helped by its electronic stability programme.

The ABS with brake assist retards speed quickly, efficiently and absolutely fuss-free. Park distance control with a rear camera makes it simple to manoeuvre in tight spots, as does a turning circle of just 10.2 metres. All of which adds up to a lot of fun, without costing the earth.

Of course the vehicle also has stuff like electric windows all round, a multi-function steering wheel, an interface control screen, Bluetooth, USB ports front and rear, and electrically adjustable retractable rearview mirrors.

The Suzuki Baleno comes with a five-year/200 000 km warranty, a four-year, 60 000 km service plan, with 15 000 km service intervals.

For more information on the Suzuki Baleno, visit the manufacturer’s website.