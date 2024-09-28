Motoring

Jaco Van Der Merwe

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

3 minute read

28 Sep 2024

06:20 am

PODCAST: Why new Hyundai Exter is the right car at the right price

Compact crossover/SUV from Korean stable takes aim at Toyota Starlet Cross and Suzuki Fronx.

Hyundai Exter South Africa launch drive review podcast

The Hyundai Exter finished in dual-tone Tomboy Khaki with black roof. Picture: Hyundai

The Hyundai Exter was rolled out locally earlier this month with the Korean carmaker’s latest offering coming in at a very attractive starting price of R269 900.

The compact crossover/SUV rides on the same platform as the Grand i10 hatchback and slots in underneath the Venue as Hyundai’s most affordable local SUV.

Watch Pitstop podcast video

In this week’s edition of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we look at the positioning of the Hyundai Exter. And predict why it is likely to be a runaway sales success.

The starting price will put the little SUV in good stead in its fight against the Toyota Starlet Cross and Suzuki Fronx crossovers. These production siblings start at R299k and R297k respectively.

Five Hyundai Exter models are offered in a choice of three trim levels. A normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine is standard across the range. It comes in a choice of five-speed manual transmission or five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The latter is quite interesting as a four-speed automatic gearbox serves in the Grand i10 with the same engine.

The engine sends 61kW of power and 116Nm of torque to the front.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Exter finally priced as brand’s newest and smallest SUV

Hyundai Exter comes in three grades

All three grades, Premium, Executive and Elite, come standard with electric mirrors, LED daytime running lights, 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, rear parking sensors, electric windows, electric mirrors and six airbags. Plus height-adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry, tyre pressure monitor and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and auto on/off headlights.

Executive derivatives ride on 15-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, folding electric mirrors, roof rails, cruise control and reverse camera.

The Elite comes with automatic air-conditioning, stability control, panoramic sunroof and model specific cloth seats. Strangely enough, the only flagship derivative is an AMT.

Funky colour options

The Hyundai Exter is 3 815mm long, 1 710mm wide and 1 631mm high, with a wheelbase of 2 450mm. Bootspace is 391 litres.

The little SUV comes in six colours; Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tomboy Khaki, Starry Night, Cosmic Blue and Firey Red. Three dual-tone options include Atlas White, Tomboy Khaki and Cosmic Blue, which comes with a black roof.

