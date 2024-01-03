‘After elections, things will go back to where it was’- South Africans don’t trust latest fuel drop

Wednesday might have been a good day for South African motorists after a decrease in fuel prices, but some citizens feel they have been robbed and believe the prices should have been dropped lower.

Others believed the price change may be a gimmick and a political tactic because elections are coming up.

Petrol prices of octane 93 and 95 decreased by 62 cents and 76 cents respectively from midnight, as announced by The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Tuesday.

There has also been a decrease of diesel between R1.18c per litre (0.05% sulphur), and R1.26 per litre 0.005% sulphur.

Social media reacts to the fuel price dropping

The drop in fuel prices sparked reactions on social media, particularly TikTok and X, where people shared their unhappiness on the issue.

“Just before the elections. Wow,” said TikTok user neill372.

“Remember we are voting soon,” added mr_king445.

“But after the elections, things will go back to where it was,” said Brenn.

User chrisg051 said: “The petrol price comes down so that the load shedding can increase, then everyone buys more petrol for generator.”

“As long as we are paying over R20 a litre, petrol is still expensive nothing to celebrate here,” shared Lucky Nare.

“Petrol always takes a small step back before it takes a long jump forward,” shared user MnuMahlalela.

“It’s been far too high for far too long”

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage shared his thoughts on the fuel price drop.

He said the decrease in fuel is good news, however, South Africa’s economy still needs to be strengthened. He said the exchange rates and value of the rand should go back to R14 a dollar, instead of being a currency under pressure all the time.

“It’s been far too high for far too long. If we could just go back to pre-covid days our petrol prices would be around R16 a litre. We’re now celebrating it when it’s R22 a litre, and we forget where it should be,” said Duvenage.