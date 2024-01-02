Motoring

2 Jan 2024

10:55 am

A happy new year and a petrol price drop from Wednesday

Several international and local factors that contributed to the decreases in petrol and diesel prices.

Photo: Tracy Lee Stark

South African motorists can breathe a sigh of relief with a drop in petrol and diesel price from Wednesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will decrease from Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

Both 93 and 95 octane petrol will decrease by 62c/l and 76c per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) decreases by R1.18c per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur decreases by R1.26 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost R per litre less, while the price of LPGas decreases by 93 cents per kilogramme.

Reason for petrol increase

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said there were several international and local factors that contributed to the decreases in petrol and diesel prices.

