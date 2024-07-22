Dayun Yuehu S5 priced as South Africa’s cheapest and newest EV

Significantly undercutting the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Ora, the S5 has a range of 330 km and requires less an hours' wait for a full charge.

S5 has been a reported sales success since debuting in China seven years ago. Image: Enviro Automotive

Having set its electric vehicle operations into motion two years ago, local importer, Enviro Automotive, has debuted its first passenger offering that also becomes South Africa’s cheapest EV.

Significantly undercutting the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Ora, the Dayun Yuehu S5 debuts seven years after making its world debut in China where sales have amassed 35 000 units until now, according Enviro Automotive.

What is it?

Similar in concept to Stellantis-backed rival Leapmotor’s T01, the tiny Yeuhu S5, which has reportedly been “successfully marketed” in the Middle East, Africa, South America and Asia, develops 35kW/105Nm from a 31.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving the front wheels.

Both AC and DC charging compatible, the former taking four hours and the latter less than 60 minutes from 20-80%, the S5 has a claimed range of 330 km and will do 100 km/h Enviro describes as “smooth” and “explosive”.

Rear has elements of the Hyundai i20 about it. Image: Enviro Automotive

Described as a “eye-catching, sporty and modern” five-seat hatchback, the S5 measures 3 695 mm long, 1 658 mm wide and 1 598 mm high with its wheelbase stretching 2 410 mm. The claimed ground clearance is 201 mm.

Spec

In terms of specification, two variants are offered, the base Standard furnished with 15-inch wheels, LED headlights, a multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel and “high quality” leather upholstery from the off.

Both trim levels receive a seven-inch instrument cluster and eight-inch infotainment system as standard. Image: Enviro Automotive

Also fitted is:

climate control;

all-around electric windows;

height adjustable front seats;

type-C USB ports;

seven-inch instrument cluster;

eight-inch infotainment system;

tyre pressure monitor;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

dual front airbags;

cruise control;

reverse camera;

traction control;

Hill Start Assist

Sitting atop the range, the VIP adds SmartLink App capability that allows the doors to be locked and unlocked, the windows opened and closed, and the climate control switched-on via a user’s smartphone.

Also included are 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and front as well as rear parking sensors.

Colours and price

Available in a choice of five colours, Teal, Ivory White, Dark Red, Pale Green and Misty Rose Pink, the Dayun Yuehu S5’s price tag includes a three-year/60 000 km warranty and service plan, plus a five-year/120 000 km battery warranty.

Yuehu S5 Standard – R399 900

Yuehu S5 VIP – R449 900

