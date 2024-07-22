Ramping-up of electrification could see Lexus become hybrid-only

First all-electric Lexus will debut in 2025, but before then, parent company Toyota will introduce its reported first plug-in hybrid.

Intensification of its hybrid programme over the coming years has hinted at Toyota possibly realigning its upscale Lexus brand into a fully electrified division powered by hybrid and plug-in hybrid power units.

This is according to Toyota South Africa Motors CEO and President, Andrew Kirby, who told the media at the launch of the all-new Land Cruiser Prado in Mozambique two weeks ago that while it remains focused on electric vehicles, a greater emphasis centres around hybrid and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) locally rather than battery electric vehicles.

The rise of hybrid

Announcing Toyota as upping its PHEV count over the next few years, currently made up of the Lexus RX 450+ and the Toyota RAV4 Prime presently undergoing evaluation, Kirby said the success of the locally-made Corolla Cross hybrid had set the ball into motion for its new energy vehicle roll-out “as for the first time, customers were demanding hybrid over combustion engines”.

“The more customers drove hybrid, the more they only wanted to drive a hybrid. That led to bigger demand for other vehicles such as Corolla hatch and sedan, RAV4 and now mild-hybrids in the Hilux and Fortuner, “Kirby told The Citizen.

Model realigning in 2021 resulted in the UX becoming a hybrid-only model.

Admitting that an element of confusion about the difference between a mild-hybrid, full hybrid and PHEV still remains, Kirby said it has still seen a significant increase in especially Lexus sales where the UX and IS range no longer offer the option of conventional combustion engine.

‘Green’ Lexus

Expressing satisfaction at the marque’s performance despite the downturn in overall luxury vehicle sales, Kirby, when asked about the viability of marketing Lexus solely as a new energy brand, said a transition will be taking place at a quicker rate than Toyota.

Plug-in hybrid Lexus RX debuted last year

This is after former Toyota President and CEO, Akio Toyoda, announced as far back as 2017 that all of its products, including Lexus, will have a form of electrification by 2025.

At present, only the Land Cruiser 300-based LX omits electrification in the local Lexus range by offering either a 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 or a 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol.

Shown at the beginning of this year, the Lexus RZ will go on sale next year as the brand’s first fully electric vehicle in South Africa. Image: Lexus

“We will be launching our first battery electric Lexus next year with the RZ and we are launching additional plug-in hybrids this year with more coming. So, I think we will move the entire brand line-up to new energy vehicle platforms very quickly, “Kirby said.

RZ first.. and then?

Reported last year as having been in line for a market reveal in 2024, the RZ produces 230kW/435Nm thanks to a pair of electric motors on an axle driven by a 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The plug-in hybrid RAV4 has been undergoing testing in South Africa for more than a year with a view of becoming Toyota’s first PHEV on local soil. Image: Toyota

Although limited to 160 km/h, the twin of the Toyota bZ4X, which debuted at the annual State of Motor Industry conference in January, will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and travel 450 km on a single charge.

Though the final specification remains unknown, with further projections pointing to the RAV4 Prime being the mentioned PHEV Toyota will introduce next – albeit without the Prime moniker – expect official details to only emerge towards the end of this year.

