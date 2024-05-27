South Africa’s next Chinese brand? Leapmotor soon to start exports

Producer of electric and range extending electric vehicles could arrive on local soil soon, though at present, confirmation is still to be made.

Announced earlier this month as being lined-up for export markets, with Africa and by likely extension, South Africa, being named outright, the likely arrival of the Leapmotor brand will no less than nine Chinese brands being present on local soil.

Stellantis truce

Only founded nine years ago, the brand not only produces electric vehicles, but also range extending EVs where the respective combustion engine is largely used for charging the battery rather than providing forward propulsion.

Its line-up comprising five models, the surprise joint venture signing with Stellantis in October last year for a 20% share with a reported €1.5-billion at the time will, initially, see only two models being considered for export with more expected to follow.

“As consolidation unfolds among the capable electric vehicles start-ups in China, it becomes increasingly apparent that a handful of efficient and agile new generation EV players, like Leapmotor, will come to dominate the mainstream segments in China,” AFP quoted Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares as saying soon after the joint venture signing.

In the joint statement after confirming the brand’s export plans under the operating name Leapmotor International B.V., Tavares said, “leveraging our existing global presence, we will soon be able to offer our customers price competitive and tech-centric electric vehicles that will exceed their expectations”.

Leapmotor founder and CEO Jiangming Zhu added, “leveraging Leapmotor’s cutting-edge technology and products, along with Stellantis’ support in areas such as overseas channels, services, and marketing, we hope that users around the world can experience the exceptional driving and riding experience brought by Leapmotor products”.

Models

T03

Of two models penned-in for exports, the T03 takes prominence as it could well become South Africa’s cheapest electric vehicle in the case of the local market receiving sales approval.

Unveiled four years ago, the T03 opens Leapmotor’s product range up and takes styling inspiration from a number of models including the last generation Smart ForFour, Fiat Panda, Mini Cooper and even from some angles, the Suzuki S-Presso.

T03 could well become South Africa’s cheapest EV should the brand receive approval for the local market. Image: Leapmotor

Projected to start from €20 000 (R400 252) in Europe, according to carnewschina.com, and therefore aimed at the electric sibling of the Renault Kwid, the Dacia Spring, the T03 measures 3 620 mm long, 1 652 mm wide and 1 592 mm high while measuring 2 400 mm long on the wheelbase front.

Powered by a choice of three lithium phosphorate battery pack developing 21.6-kWh, 31.9-kWh and 41.3-kWh, outputs vary from 40 kW to 55 kW with the latter producing 80 kW and according to Leapmotor, able to take the T03 from 0-100 km/h in 12 seconds. The claimed top speed is 100 km/h with range varying from 200 km to 403 km.

Despite its size, the T03’s interior is anything but lacking in equipment. Image: Leapmotor

Offering no less than nine driving modes, specification, depending on trim level, consists of a panoramic sunroof, a multi-function steering wheel, climate control, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Warning to name a few.

C10

C10 will become Leapmotor’s flagship export mode. Image: Leapmotor China

Introduced last year aimed squarely at export markets, the C10 takes up station as Leapmotor’s flagship model, though not China where got it displaced by the newer C16 in March this year.

Priced between 135 800 yuan (R345 894) and 168 800 yuan (R429 948) in China, the MPV-styled C10, which Leapmotor bills as a compact SUV, provides seating for five and rides on an electric vehicle optimised platform able to accommodate combustion propulsion in the form of a range extending configuration.

Despite being an MPV, the C10 has been described as an SUV. Image: Leapmotor China

Measuring 4 739 mm long, 1 900 mm wide and 1 680 mm tall with its wheelbase stretching 2 825 mm, the C10’s range extending setup consists of the 1.5-litre petrol engine being solely to charge the rear mounted 170 kW electric motor driven by a 28.4-kWh lithium phosphorate battery pack.

According to Leapmotor, the combined range is 1 190 km, the all-electric 210 km and required wait from 30-80% less than 30 minutes.

Centre of the C10’s interior is the 14.6-inch infotainment system. Image: Leapmotor China

On the electric side, the C10 offers a choice of two battery options; a 52.9-kWh lithium phosphorate pack and a 69.9-kWh option, both producing 170kW/320Nm, and with respective single charge ranges of 410 km and 530 km.

In China, specification items consist of alloy wheels up to 20-inches, a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Level 3 autonomous driving capability, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and LiDAR.

Confirmation soon?

The commencing of exports officially kicking-off in Europe in September before roll-out in Aisia, Australasia, the Middle East, Africa and South America soon after, official confirmation of the Leapmotor brand in South Africa remains unknown, however, don’t be surprised if an announcement is made before year-end.

