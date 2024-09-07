PODCAST: Nissan Patrol sets sights on Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Like the current model, the new version will also not feature diesel engines.

The first all-new Nissan Patrol in 14 years was unveiled in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Picture: Nissan

The all-new Nissan Patrol sent out a loud and clear message during its first appearance in Abu Dhabi this week. If it could talk, it would have said: “I’m coming for you, Toyota Land Cruiser 300.”

The first all-new Nissan Patrol in 14 years has raised its game significantly from the current model. It sports good looks, boasts lots of tech and a serious powertrain.

Watch Pitstop podcast video

In this week’s edition of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, Charl Bosch explains why he was very impressed with the new model while attending its world premiere in the UAE on Tuesday. But he also warns that it will be some time until the new Patrol is introduced to the South African market, if it does get approval.

Left-hand drive markets like the Middle East and the United States will be prioritised when production starts. Right-hand drive markets like Australia and South Africa are not expected to receive stock of the SUV before 2026.

While the new Nissan Patrol has undergone many changes, one of the biggest is the change of powertrain. The 5.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine in the current model has made way for a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 mill. It produces 317kW of power and 700Nm of torque, an uptick of 19kW/140Nm.

The seven-speed automatic gearbox has been replaced by a nine-speed transmission which is operated with a push-button instead of a lever.

ALSO READ: All-new Nissan Patrol makes world premiere in Abu Dhabi

No diesel for Nissan Patrol

Nissan claims the all-new Patrol will sip less than 11 litres of petrol per 100km, which is a major improvement from the 5.6-litre version. The Citizen Motoring could only achieve 18.8L/100km in it of which most was on the open road!

When the new Patrol finally does arrive in South Africa, it will renew it long-standing rivalry with the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, albeit the latter will be older than five years by then. But what will once again count against the Nissan is a lack of a diesel engine.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is offered in 225kW/700Nm 3.3-litre V6 turbodiesel and 305kW/650Nm 3.5-litre V6 turbo petrol guise.