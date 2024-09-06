New Nissan Patrol vs Stateside Armada: Spot the differences

Compared to the Patrol, the Armada loses out on a few niceties, plus the entry-level normally aspirated V6 engine.

Apart from the orange indictors, the Armada appears otherwise identical to the Patrol. Image: Nissan

Revealed simultaneously with the new Y63 Patrol this week, albeit in the United States as opposed to the United Arab Emirates, Nissan has detailed the all-new third generation Armada as the second iteration to use the former as a base.

Nissan’s flagship SUV in the US that become a rebadged Patrol in 2016 after the original, made from 2003 to 2015, utilised the platform and aesthetic from the Titan bakkie, the Armada differs incrementally from its sibling inside and out, but not upfront where a single powertrain has been opted for.

Detailed differences

Completing Nissan’s big SUV line-up comprising the Patrol and the upscale Infiniti QX80, the Armada range consists of five trim levels; SV, SL, Platinum, Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve with the off-road focused step-up down from the latter being a new addition.

Unlike the Patrol though, certain trim level will come standard with rear-wheel-drive, though seating offers a similar choice of seven or eight.

Armada name has replace the Patrol script below the LED light bar. Image: Nissan

While towing capacity, the Middle East, is pegged at 2 000 kg, all Armadas are rated to tow 3 856 kg that will almost certainly to apply to when the Patrol goes on-sale in Australia and possibly also South Africa in 2025.

What Nissan didn’t say at Patrol’s reveal

Also not disclosed at the Patrol’s unveiling was the claimed ground clearance. Excluding the SL and Platinum, the Armada stands 244 mm from the ground with the latter pair being eight millimetres higher as a result of riding on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Armada Pro-4X rides on model specific 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain rubber. Image: Nissan

Elsewhere, the SV gets 18-inch wheels, the Pro-4X model specific 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, and the Platinum Reserve machined 22-inch wheels derived from the QX80.

Dimensionally, the Armada is unchanged from the Patrol and while the same applies to the 700 mm wading depth, only the Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve receive the new dynamic adaptive air suspension system as standard.

Pro-4X possibly previews the off-road focused version of the Patrol. Image: Nissan

Somewhat confusingly, different approach, breakover and departure angles apply to all five models, which will likely also extend to the Patrol as Nissan didn’t disclose any details.

In the Armada’s case, the rating are as follows;

Model Approach Breakover Departure SV 16.6 ° 22.3 ° 21.9 ° SL 17.3 ° 22.9 ° 22.3 ° Platinum 17.3 ° 22.9 ° 22.3 ° Pro-4X 33.0 ° 21.6 ° 24.4 ° Platinum Reserve 16.5 ° 21.6 ° 22.0 °

Regardless of the choice of seats, which in the seven-seater involves a captain’s style chair arrangement in the second-row, boot space measures 577-litres with all three-rows in use with 1 594-litres being available with the outer row folded.

With the second row lowered though, the Armada becomes a van offering a maximum utility space of 2 750-litres.

Single V6

As mentioned, no mechanical changes from the Patrol have taken place, apart from the Armada omitting the entry-level 3.8-litre normally aspirated V6 that powers the Frontier.

Unique to the Pro-4X are the leather seats with red stitch work and badge embroidered front headrest Image: Nissan

Sole motivation is therefore provided by the new VH35DDTT 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 that develops the same 317kW/700Nm as in the Patrol.

Sending the amount of twist to the rear or all four wheels is the new button-activated nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Spec changes

Reserved for all-paw gripping models is Hill Descent Control, as well as the electronically locking rear differential.

Dual 14.3-inch displays can only be had on higher-end models. Image: Nissan

Aesthetically, the Armada gains the mandatory orange indicators and Armada badging below the LED light bar that connects the taillight clusters.

Bizarrely, Nissan has opted to keep the puddle lamp animation from the Patrol unchanged, meaning a Patrol silhouette with 1951 is projected onto the ground.

Patrol 1951 puddle lamp animation comes standard on the Armada Platinum Reserve. Image: Nissan

Not carried over though is the Patrol script on the rear window and on the D-pillar which has been left blank in finished in chrome or red in the case of the Pro-4X.

Inside, the Armada retains the new centre console and steering wheel, but loses the dual 14.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster screens for a pair of 12.3-inch displays.

With all three-rows in-use, the Armada’s boot can accommodate 577-litres of luggage. Image: Nissan

This though only applies to the SV and SL as the latter pair are included from the start on the Platinum, Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve. Regardless, both infotainment system still feature the latest Google software and in-built Google Maps.

Also on the specification front, all but the SV get the 12-speaker Klipsch sound system as standard, while the biometric climate control can only be had in the Platinum and Platinum Reserve. The optional dual 12.3-inch rear displays offered on the Patrol are, however, absent.

Folding the third row unlocks a total of 1 594-litres. Image: Nissan

Elsewhere, the ProPILOT system with varying features comes included on all models, with Head-Up Display being optional and the massaging front seats limited to the Platinum Reserve.

A heated second-row can be specified as an option on the Pro-4X, though it comes included on the Platinum and Platinum Reserve from the off.

With the second and third rows down, the claimed cargo space maxes-out at 2 750-litres. Image: Nissan

Remote engine start, Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 array of safety and driver assistance systems are standard on all models, however, transparent bonnet view camera only comes included on the SL, Platinum, Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve.

America only

On-sale in the fourth quarter of the year with pricing to be announced later, the Armada will made alongside the Patrol in Japan rather than at Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi or Smyrna, Tennessee plant that produces the bulk of models sold in North America.

Closer to home, and as mentioned earlier, the Patrol is “under evaluation” for South Africa with sales set to start in 2026 once approval is given.

