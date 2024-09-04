All-new Nissan Patrol makes world premiere in Abu Dhabi

V8 engines replaced by two V6 variants hooked up to nine-speed auto gearbox.

The first all-new Nissan Patrol in 14 years was rolled out in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Picture: Nissan

The Citizen Motoring was in attendance as the all-new Nissan Patrol make its world premiere at a gala event in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday evening.

One of the most important markets for the Nissan Patrol, the new internally named Y63 heralds a return to six-cylinder motivation for the first time since the Y61. And it introduces a number of firsts for the Patrol which this year marks its 73rd anniversary.

Replacing the venerable V8-engine Y62 that had been on-sale since 2010, the Y63 introduces a completely new body-on-frame platform. It is made largely out of aluminium and tested over three years as part of a rigorous test programme involving 5 000 engineers in the design phase. And it was put through 100 000km of multi-terrain conditions.

Trial by fire for Nissan Patrol

Subject to extreme desert driving testing equal to one-and-half year of continued thick sand driving, the all-new Nissan Patrol incorporates a numbers of features from its upscale Infiniti QX80 sibling. But with a distinct Nissan appearance both inside and out.

Measuring 5 205mm long, 2 030mm wide and 1 955mm high with a wheelbase of 3 075mm, the Y63 gains 35mm in length and width. The wheelbase and length stays the same.

While rated to tow 2 000 kg in the Middle East, Nissan has stated that revisions will take place for other markets where towing is prolific. As such, expectations point to the same 3 500kg tow rating as the Y62.

A touch of class

The all-new Nissan Patrol SUV incorporates an appearance Nissan describes as being elegant but also aggressive whether off-roading or parked outside a five-star restaurant. It therefore offers the option of 22-inch alloy wheels and a comparatively softer look than the QX80.

The all-new Nissan Patrol is available with 22-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Nissan

Retaining the C-shaped headlights from the facelift Y62 that debuted in 2019, the arrangement now sports a double design with the now trademark V-motion grille featuring dual chrome bars, the upper being illuminated in another Nissan Patrol first.

The Nissan Patrol’s rear facia reverts back to a stacked light cluster design also connected via a central LED light bar. Along with the rear window being bigger, a floating roof becomes a new addition.

A revised colour palette comprises six hues; Pearl White, Mineral Black, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Grand Blue and Forest Green.

Air suspension makes debut

Again offered with up to eight-seats, with the claimed wading depth of 700mm also being unchanged, the biggest dynamic advance involves the first-time air suspension system as part of what Nissan calls Intelligent Dynamic Suspension. The can lower the Patrol on the move at speeds below 100km/h to aid aerodynamics and efficiency. It can also raise the overall height, though an official figure wasn’t provided.

Retaining the low range transfer case, rear diff-lock and the all-wheel-drive system, the mode selector offers six modes; Eco, Standard, Sport, Sand, Mud, Rock. While still without a Crawl function, off-road Hill Descent Control is present, along with a new transparent bonnet view.

The Nissan Patrol’s interior, unsurprisingly, borrows heavily from the QX80. This includes the nine-inch climate control panel replaced by physical switchgear and a storage hold, plus the actual design of the dashboard itself.

Loads of creature comforts

Standard are the dual 14.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, a 64 colour ambient lighting system and wireless smartphone charger. Yet another Patrol first sees the introduction of massaging seats.

The all-new Nissan Patrol features a 143.-inch infotainment system. Picture: Nissan

Reserved for higher-end models is Head-Up display and a 12-speaker Kilpsch sound system. Plus a biometric cooling system that uses an infrared sensor integrated into the roofliner to adjust the climate control automatically depending on occupant’s scanned body temperature whether it be hot or cold.

On the safety front, the revised around-view camera system sports front assist and Intersection Detection to provide a 170-degree display from side-to-side. The semi-autonomous ProPILOT assist system also makes its debut in the Nissan Patrol.

Choice of two powertrains

The return to six-cylinder power comes in the shape of two petrol engines, both mated to nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The replacement for the 4.0-litre V6 displaces 3.8-litres and develops 236kW of power and 387Nm of torque.

The widely known 5.6-litre V8‘s replacement has a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre capacity with outputs of 317kW/700Nm. This is 19kW/140Nm more than the output of the current Nissan patrol’s 5.6-litre mill.

For now, no electrification plans exist, with plans on offering a diesel engine, as with the Y62, never received consideration.

Nissan Patrol ‘under evaluation’ for SA

On sale in the Middle East before year-end, the all-new Nissan Patrol is “under evaluation” for South Africa, but only from 2026. This mainly resides from right-hand-drive production starting later than left-hand-drive assembly for the Middle East and North America where the Armada name is likely to be used again. Expect clear details for the local market to emerge then.