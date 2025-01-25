PODCAST: New Toyota Hilux plot thickens amid new reports

Now it is claimed that South Africa's favourite bakkie will not be built on new platform.

Recent reports around the all-new Toyota Hilux contradict previously claims about the next generation of South Africa’s favourite bakkie.

Initial claims indicated that the ninth generation Toyota Hilux will be based on the TNGA-F platform. The latter debuted on the Land Cruiser 300 and also underpins the new Prado. But now claims in Thailand suggest that the next generation bakkie will continued to be based on the current IMV platform.

The new reports emerged in Thailand, the country which produces the most Hiluxes. According to sources, a trademark for the name Hilux Travo filed in December is likely to be the ninth generation Hilux.

ALSO READ: Trademark filing hints at next Toyota Hilux debuting soon

All-new Toyota Hilux makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring explains what the latest details suggests. On what it might mean for local bakkie buyers.

In recent years, reports suggested that the all-new Hilux and Fortuner will share the the TNGA-F platform with its Toyota siblings. It was also believed that the Hilux and Fortuner are likely to be styled in line with the new Tacoma and 4Runner respectively. The pair that made their debut in North America in over the last few years shares many styling cues.

As the new Toyota Hilux won’t arrive locally by sometime next year at the earliest, Toyota have kept the current line-up fresh with the introduction of various models. Last year saw the introduction of the GR-S III and the 48V, while the Legend 55 will debut in July.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hilux Legend 55 revealed as Toyota details models for 2025

Legend 55 detailed

Announced by Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) this week, the Legend 55 will feature extended wheel arches, a black grille, fog light bezels and mirror caps, roof rails, a new sports bar, branded bash plate, a standard tow bar, roller shutter, rubberised loadbin, bespoke alloy wheels and side steps.

TSAM did not divulge powertrain details, but said it might have more power than the current GD-6 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine’s 150kW/500Nm.