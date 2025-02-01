PODCAST: GWM Haval H6 and P500 lead brand’s Mzansi charge

H7 and Tank 300 will also receive new powertrain options in South Africa.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) will continue its relentless push for local market with the introduction of four new models in 2025.

The GWM Haval range will see the introduction of the first-ever H6 and a hybrid version of the H7, while the updated P-Series bakkie will adopt the P300 moniker and the Tank 300 will receive a diesel model.

GWM prides itself as the “longest serving Chinese manufacturer in South Africa that never left” and has firmly established itself in the top 10 best-selling brands in South Africa.

GWM makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we look at the models GWM will be bringing in. Charl Bosch recently attended the launch of the GWM Haval H7 and he gives his first impressions.

The renaming of the P-Series comes after the introduction of GWM’s new flagship bakkie, the P500, in 2024. The brand now has a three-tier bakkie offering in the P500, P300 and Steed.

The P300 features styling enhancements, a tech upgrade and a 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine. The 135kW/480Nm mill will feature alongside the 2.0-litre engine from the P-Series.

The Tank 300 will get the same 2.4-litre diesel mill. The rugged-styled SUV debuted last year in hybrid form, after which a 2.0-iitre turbo petrol model was introduced. Fuel consumption on both the first two powertrains left a lot to be desired. GWM will hope that the diesel can go a long in alleviating that problem.

ALSO READ: Haval H7 shows why it can become GWM’s new Big Dog

GWM Haval H7 goes hybrid

The Haval H7 debuted in January with only one powertrain option, a 2.0 turbocharger petrol engine producing 170kW/380Nm.

A hybrid model will join the line-up in the second quarter of 2025. The self-charging HEV combines a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack. It produces 179kW of power and 530Nm of torque.

Also due in the second quarter is the updated version of the popular GWM Haval H6 SUV. It will be interesting to see the new H6’s engine line-ups. The hybrid model is not available in China anymore, only the 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre version.