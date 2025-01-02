Trademark filing hints at next Toyota Hilux debuting soon

Newly uncovered application for the name Hilux Travo in Thailand has ignited speculation that the now decade-old current Hilux will be succeeded within the next 12 months.

Trademark filing before Christmas alleges the next generation Hilux could be debuting in 2025 badged as the Hilux Travo in Thailand. Image: Charl Bosch

The replacement for the current generation now decade old Toyota Hilux has seemingly taken another step towards becoming a reported reality within the next 12 months following the discovery of a nameplate submission in Thailand.

Much debate

Initially rumoured in 2023 as heading for a world premiere in 2025, conflicting reports throughout much of 2024, including a complete lack of spy images of any prototype undergoing testing, seemingly points to the current AN110 Hilux being succeeded in 2025.

This after the discovery of a so-called “confidential production plan” by Australia’s drive.com.au that referenced 2025 as the year of the reveal.

Further confirming the rumours was Toyota’s Australia’s Vice-President for Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley, who told carsguide.com.au last year that “you’ll have to wait until ’25” after being asked about how the country’s incoming emissions regulations would impact on the next generation Hilux.

Revo becoming Travo

In the latest discovery, Thailand’s headlightmag.com reports that the name Hilux Travo had been submitted to the country’s Department of Intellectual Property two days before Christmas, suggesting it to be moniker for what will be the ninth generation Hilux.

Facelifted three times, the last being updates to the depicted Raider in 2024, the current AN110 generation Hilux has been on-sale globally since 2015. Image: Toyota

A continuation of the Hilux being sold with two names in Thailand that started in 1978 when the third generation commenced production as the Hilux Super Star, the Travo will replace the current Revo suffixed model that succeed the Hilux Vigo in 2015.

While likely to apply solely in Thailand, the submission’s filing in the country where the largest portion of global Hilux production takes place, further points to it definitively premiering this year as per the age of the Revo, plus the unlikelihood of Toyota using it as a derivative of the smaller half-ton Hilux Champ.

Aligned with Tacoma

Although details remain unknown, what it is expected is the move from the current IMV platform to the TNGA-F used by the Land Cruiser 300, and styling influence from the North American Tacoma and even the Tundra.

This, after a report by MotorTrend in 2021 stated that production of the Hilux and Tacoma would be aligned for the first time since 1995 when the former, then called Toyota Pick-Up, bowed-out in favour of the latter that had been designed according to American-market specification and requirements.

Toyota Tacoma could well have provided preview of what to expect from the next Hilux. Image: Toyota

At the same time, the report also mentioned the same as being applicable to the next generation 4Runner and Fortuner, the former unveiled last year and the latter also tipped for a 2025 world debut.

Compared to the petrol-only Tacoma though, the Hilux will most likely continue to offer diesel engines with or without hybrid assistance as in the case of the current Hilux 48V that uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system of the existing the 2.8 GD-6 oil-burner.

And for South Africa?

If on the cards for debuting this year, a South African unveiling looks poised to happen in 2026 after Toyota South Africa Motors President and CEO Andrew Kirby, told The Citizen at the new Land Cruiser Prado launch in Mozambique last year that the new Hilux “will not be coming to market next year”.

He did, however, confirm the ninth generation as being planned, saying, “[Hilux] is extremely important to us as a business and a company. It is the most important vehicle we manufacture and sell… it is our core model. [The next generation] will have exciting features and upgrades I think our customers will enjoy”.

