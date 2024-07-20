PODCAST: Can new Mercedes-AMG C63 catch BMW M3? [video]

Hottest 3 Series from Munich clocked 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 3.34 seconds.

After much debate around the power source of the new Mercedes-AMG C63 SE Performance, it will finally ready for the acid test at The Citizen Motoring. A virtual drag race against the BMW M3 Sedan Competition xDrive.

Watch Pitstop podcast video

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, we weigh up the AMG C63 W206’s chances against its great rival the BMW M3. The G80 BMW is still equipped with its tried and trusted hardware, with the Merc bringing new-age weaponry to the battlefield.

Road Test Editor Mark Jones set the scene recently by taking the BMW M3 to Gerotek Test Facilities. The straight-six 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol warrior that punches out 375kW of power and 650Nm of torque propelled the sizzling hot sedan to a o to 100km/h sprint time of 3.34 seconds.

The G80 completed the 0 to 200km/h in an equally impressive 10.97 seconds to draw the battlelines good and proper.

BMW fans shouldn’t get too excited over the fact that Affalterbach says the AMG C63 get reach 100km/h from standstill in 3.4 seconds, because claimed numbers are not the be-all and end-all. BMW for instance claimed 3.5 for the M3, a number it shaved 0.16 off during our test.

AMG C63 drops 4.0-litre V8

The big bone of contention ever since the announcement of the current AMG C63 was it swapping out the 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine for a four-cylinder 2.0-litre mill. But it’s not the garden variety 2.0-litre engine you’ll find in your grandmother’s Toyota Corolla. It is the world’s most powerful four-cylinder mill producing 350kW of power and 545Nm of torque.

Hooked up to F1 battery tech and an electric motor coupled to the rear axle and there is 500kW and 1 020Nm to play with.

Mark drove the AMG C63 around the Western Cape recently and reckons it definitely has the ability to run the BMW M3 close at least. If it does, German engineers will feel so redeemed that they’ll apply to have the Octoberfest moved forward. Watch this space.