PODCAST: Chery Tiggo Cross takes fight to Toyota Corolla Cross

Chinese carmaker claims that their new hybrid SUV is both fast and very frugal.

When Toyota updated the Corolla Cross at the start of the year, The Citizen Motoring said that the crossover SUV has dodged the Chinese bullet. Not anymore with the introduction of the Chery Tiggo Cross hybrid.

The Chinese carmaker has launched a massive price offensive on the Toyota Corolla Cross, the best-selling new energy vehicle in South Africa by a country mile. The Tiggo Cross self-charging hybrid is now on sale from R439 900, which is R54 500 less than the most affordable Corolla Cross HEV in Xs guise at R494 400.

Even the top spec Chery Tiggo Cross hybrid in Elite guise at R469 900 is still R24 500 cheaper than the Xs hybrid.

ALSO READ: Hybrid Tiggo Cross declares war on Toyota Corolla Cross

Chery Tiggo Cross makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of the Pitstop podcast, we discuss what the emergence of the Chery means for Toyota.

The Chery Tiggo Cross hybrid uses a combination of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and electric motor powered by a 1.83kWh battery pack. The combined power output is an impressive 150kW and 310Nm which is sent to the front wheels by a dedicated hybrid transmission. The Toyota Corolla Cross has a combined power output of 90kW/142Nm.

The Citizen Motoring drive the Chery Tiggo Cross hybrid briefly in China in April, but not on a public road. A little gymkhana course in a parking lot was enough to showcase its power.

Fuel economy key

What will be key for Chery is what kind of fuel economy it can achieve in real life. The claim is 5.4 litres per 100km, which is very much on par with the real-life number we have recorded in the Toyota Corolla Cross.

We are getting a Chery Tiggo Cross hybrid on test soon. We will then find how not just how fast, but also how frugal it really is.