Audi Q7 shows new face after second, and likely last, makeover

Refresh, complete with standard hybrid assistance on all models, comes four years after the Q7's initial model refresh.

Having soldiered on in relative obscurity since first mid-life update four years ago, Audi has taken the wraps off of the newly facelift Q7 in what it likely to be its final makeover ahead of Ingolstadt becoming fully electric by 2030.

Radical new look

Still only its second generation having debuted nine years ago, the Four Rings’ sister model to the Volkswagen Touareg, built on the same MLB Evo platform also used by the Bentley Bentayga Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus, boasts styling from its Q8 sibling as part of a redesign supposed to reflect to a “minimalist form”.

ALSO READ: Audi Q7: Spacious, capable and very clever

Set to be demoted next year from its position as Audi’s flagship SUV by the long delayed Q9, the Q7’s reworked facia comprises a new Singleframe grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, wider side intakes, a more rounded but narrower lower air intake and new alloy wheels designs ranging from 20 to 22-inches.

As with the Q8, the Q7 also gets new head-and-taillights, the former equipped with Matrix LEDs as standard, or optionally with the HD Matrix diodes that actives full beam automatically at speeds above 70 km/h.

Along with new, optional, OLED taillights, the Q7 also boasts a new colour option called Ascari Blue. Image: Audi

In the case of the taillight cluster, OLED technology can be had as option over the standard LEDs. Regardless though, both setups get dynamic indicators as well as follow-me-home illumination.

Completing the visual enhancements are three new colour options; Sakhir Gold, Chili Red and Ascari Blue, while as a further option, the black styling package carries over, along with the S line pack that comes standard on the range-topping SQ7.

Look hard inside

Inside, comparatively little has changed as part from new colours and material inserts, the Volkswagen Group’s updated MIB3 software now features within the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system.

Also retained is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the 8.6-inch climate control panel and the S line interior package as an option.

Dimensionally unchanged once again, the Q7 continues to provide seating for seven with boot space ranging from 867-litres in five seat form, to 2 050-litres with the second row folded down as well.

Underneath and up front

Underneath, and again similar to the Q8, the Q7’s chassis has been altered slightly in the form of a new, optional, electronic air suspension system with continuous damping plus a Lift mode that raises the ride height by 60 mm when going off-road, rear-wheel steering working in conjunction with the mild-hybrid active roll stabilisation system, and recalibrated steel springs in the case of the air suspension not being opted for.

On the power front, all engines now come standard with mild-hybrid system in the guise of a 48-volt belt-starter/generator Audi claims improves consumption by 0.5 L/100 km.

Still able to tow 3 500 kg regardless of the selected engine, the range kicks-off with the 55 TFSI, whose 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 develops 250kW/340Nm. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 5.6 seconds.

As with the Q8, the entry-level 45 TFSI has been phased-out alongside the plug-in hybrid 55 TFSI e and 60 TFSI e derivatives.

Carried over without change, bar the hybrid system, the now Euro 7 compliant 3.0 TDI again comes in two states of tune; 170kW/500Nm in 45 TDI badged models, and 210kW/600Nm in the flagship 50 TDI.

In terms of performance, the 45 TDI will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 226 km/h, while the 50 TDI will complete the benchmark sprint in 6.1 seconds before hitting a v-max of 241 km/h.

As before, all of the mentioned powerplants are hooked to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox entrusted with sending each’s twist to all four wheels.

Petrol only SQ7

With the departure of the 4.0 TDI V8 as the biggest option, the SQ7 now becomes a petrol exclusive motivated by the familiar 4.0 TFSI V8.

The most powerful engine the Q7 will have as an RS model is unlikely in contrast to the RS Q8, the twin-turbo bent-eight develops 373kW/770Nm sends through the same Tiptronic ‘box to all four corners.

Unusually firing a 1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8 cylinder sequence, the SQ7 will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

As part of its unique accommodations, the SQ7 rides on Audi Sport 21 or 22-inch alloy wheels and stops significantly quicker thanks to ventilated brakes utilising a 400 mm disc setup at the front and 350 mm at the rear.

Still to be confirmed

Going on-sale in Europe from the first quarter of this year with pricing from €79 300 (R1 620 980) to €112 000 (R2 289 404) in Germany, the facelift Q7 and SQ7 have so far not been confirmed for South Africa, though expect an announcement to made in due course.

NOW READ: Audi SQ7 and TT RS Roadster: Perfect four rings pair?