Audi assures it has not given up on X7 and GLS-rivalling Q9

First rumoured nearly six-years ago, the Q9 will likely become one of Ingolstadt's last new models to derive power from a combustion engine.

Rumoured since 2018, the Audi Q9 will seemingly become a reality either towards the end of 2024 or in 2025.

Reported in 2022 as heading for production in 2025, a report from Australia has seemingly confirmed Audi as debuting as its much rumoured Q9 in said year.

Reality yes, but when?

A model that has been on the drawing board since 2018, Ingolstadt’s flagship SUV above the Q7 has faded into relative obscurity since after being reported four years ago as making its unveiling in 2023 as one of its last combustion engine models.

Claimed back in 2020 to adopt a coupe-like bodystyle, which amounted to nothing following a report by Germany’s Auto Bild a year later alleging it will rival the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Volvo XC90 with seven-seats, the Q9 remains elusive as no spy images or details have emerged since 2022.

Speaking to carsales.com.au though, Managing Director for Audi Australia, Jeff Mannering, said the Four Rings will be introducing a slew of models over the next 24 months, one tipped to be the Q9 in 2025 or even as early as the end of 2024.

Despite not confirming or naming the Q9 by its moniker, Mannering, when asked by the publication about the chances of the newcomer becoming a reality, remarked, “if you just look at volume versus different brands, we’re not in some segments that others are in.

“Are we looking at it? From an Australian point of view, probably not in isolation but I think globally, they [Audi] are looking at different segments and what’s successful in some of the bigger markets,” he said.

Q7 has been Audi’s biggest and only seven-seat SUV since the original first generation went on-sale in 2005. The depicted second generation has been around since 2015 after last receiving an update in 2020. Image: Audi

Going further when asked about the whether the Q9 name will be used, Mannering said, “let’s see what happens in the next 24 months”.

Pushed about the possibility of the Q9 potentially spawning a RS model, not offered on the Q7 but on the Q8 in the case of the RS Q8, Mannering was coyer, saying, “if we could get more cars, we would sell more RS models”.

More soon

Likely to derive motivation from a hybrid powertrain, possibly a plug-in hybrid similar to next Audi RS6 Avant, the Q9 is expected to ride on the current MLA Evo platform instead of the Porsche-developed, EV optimised Premium Platform Electric (PPE), though at present, this is purely speculative and unconfirmed.

As is stands, no further details are known, however, expect more to become apparent as the year unfolds.

