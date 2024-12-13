Updated Audi A3 powertrain and spec detailed ahead of 2025 debut

Reported farewell update of the fourth generation A3 involves a range streamlining and, initially, only a single petrol engine option.

Conventional Sportback will be the sole hatchback variant South Africa will get as the crossover-inspired Allstreet remains exclusive to Europe. Image: Audi

Although only set to go on-sale early next year, Audi has started teasing the heavily facelifted A3 by detailing certain specification items, as well as the choice of powertrains.

Sedan or Sportback

Likely to be the first and final update the now four-year old fourth generation A3 is expected to receive in lieu of the fifth’s apparent arrival in 2027, the South African range will continue to offer Sportback and Sedan bodystyles, but not the crossover-inspired allstreet variant of the former.

In terms of models, the S line will be the sole trim level choice, although as an option, buyers will be privy to the black styling package.

Standard hybrid assistance

Up front, only a solitary powerplant will be made available initially, the 1.5 TFSI Evo in 35 TFSI badged models that produces 110kW/250Nm.

A3 remains Audi’s smallest combustion engine sedan. Image: Audi

Aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the unit is mated solely to the seven-speed S tronic gearbox, with drive going to the front wheels.

The later stages of the year will, however, see the addition of what Audi only terms as “sportier” derivatives, seemingly confirming the arrivals of the S3 and the red-hot RS3.

New inside and out

Stylistically, the A3’s exterior tweaks consist of new front and rear bumpers, new headlights with the Matrix LEDs fitted as standard, a wider Singleframe grille, enlarged side vents on the flanks of the front bumper, a new lip spoiler and three new colours; Progressive Red, Ascari Blue and District Green.

Additional changes include new LED taillights with dynamic indicators, a restyled faux diffuser and standard 18-inch alloy wheels.

Biggest change inside is the restyled centre console. Image: Audi

Inside, both the 10.1-inch MMI Plus infotainment system and 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster remain, however, the centre console has been redesigned to accommodate a new toggle switch for the S tronic gearbox and switchgear.

Notable standard spec included ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, the S line sport seats, Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, the S steering wheel and a new Sonos sound system.

Pricing later

Although still to be priced, Audi has indicated that a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan will be included.

As it stands, current A3 pricing ranges from R682 100 for the entry-level 35 TFSI Sportback, to R806 300 for the 35 TFSI Sedan Black Edition.

