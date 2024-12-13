Chery drops Tiggo 8 Pro’s price below R500 000 for limited time

Spec appears largely unchanged from the regular Tiggo 8 Pro Executive, with the same applying to the powertrain and standard seven-seat layout.

Executive+ takes the place left vacant by the Distinction’s departure earlier this year. Image: Chery

Having revised its line-up with the debut of the all-wheel-drive Max in March, Chery has made another change to the Tiggo 8 Pro range with the introduction of a new entry-level model priced below R500 000 for a limited time.

Upping the local model count to four, the Executive+ slots below the “standard” Executive in a somewhat curious capacity given its designation denoting a higher overall spec.

No skipping on spec

Still with seven-seats, the direct replacement for the Distinctive that previously started the Tiggo 8 Pro range comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, an illuminated Chery corporate grille, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails and privacy glass.

Also included is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, keyless entry and push-button start, the eight-speaker Sony sound system, heated and electric front seats and three USB ports.

On the safety and driver assistance side, the Executive+ gets the 360-degree surround-view camera system, as well as rear parking sensors only, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning and Front Collision Warning.

Oily bits

Up front, Chery has made no mechanical alterations and such, the Executive+ derives motivation from the familiar 1.6 T-GDI petrol rated at 145kW/290Nm.

Seemingly no exterior changes have taken place, including the standard 18-inch alloy wheels. Image: Chery

Sending the amount of twist to the front axle again falls to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with claimed fuel consumption of 7.8 L/100 km.

As with the Executive, the Executive+ has a tow rating of 1 500 kg for a braked trailer, and comes with a drive mode selector offering three settings; Eco, Standard and Sport, and adjustable steering in either Eco or Sport configurations.

Colours and price

In total, the Executive+ has a choice of eight colours; Khaki White, Tech Grey, Nasdaq Silver, Phantom Grey, Rhino Blue, Aurora Green, Roland Purple and Carbon Crystal Black.

Priced at R499 900 for a limited time, before reverting to the recommended sticker of R529 900, the Tiggo 8 Pro Executive+’s price once again includes Chery’s five-year/150 000 km warranty, five-year/60 000 km service plan and first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

