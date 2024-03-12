Audi A3 return from the knife with new subscription features

Current generation will only be replaced in 2027 by a completely new model powered exclusively by a selection of hybrid powertrains.

A3’s first exterior changes since its debut in 2020 have been extensive. Image: Audi

Having had its world debut take place almost exactly four years ago, Audi has handed the A3 its first, and potentially final, facelift in addition to introducing a new crossover flavoured variant based on the five-door Sportback.

Set to be replaced in 2027 by an all-new generation, which will retain the internal combustion engines with added electrification as per Ingolstadt’s new denominator policy, the revisions, for now, only apply to the standard and not the performance S3 or RS3.

Externally, the makeover comprises a wider take on the Singleframe grille, a new front bumper with enlarged side vents, a new front spoiler derived from the RS3 and three new colours; Progressive Red, Ascari Blue and District Green.

Along with the grille, the LED headlights have also been redesigned and while standard across all models, can be swapped-out for the optional Matrix LED diodes made-up of 24 pixel LEDs each.

Less extensive are the changes at the rear comprising a new bumper and faux integrated diffuser, revised LEDs for the light clusters.

As mentioned, the main aesthetic addition comes in the shape of the new SUV-inspired A3 allstreet most likely to replace to Q2 Ingolstadt will officially discontinue next year.

Seemingly inspired by the A1 variant of the same name – originally known as the citycarver – the A3 allstreet gains a 15 mm ride height increase over the standard Sportback, black cladding around the wheel arches, satin silver roof rails, Manhattan Grey faux front and rear skidplates, a gloss black honeycomb pattern grille and a combination of grey and gloss black accents.

Although mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels from the off, the A3 allstreet can be had with up to 19-inch alloys, which results in ground clearance rising by 30 mm over the Sportback.

Unlike both the A3 Sportback and A3 Sedan, which debuted in 2021, the allstreet also benefits from a retuned suspension and shock absorber setup as par of the increase clearance, together with aluminium pivot bearings supposed to reduce unsprung mass and new lower control arms on the front suspension.

Inside, comparatively little has changed as both the 10.1-inch MMI Plus navigation infotainment system and 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster have been retained without change.

While the centre console has undergone a refresh with new colours, a standard armrest, an even smaller toggle selector for the S tronic transmission and new fabric choices, a number of features are now solely offered as subscription-based items such as the Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and Auto High Beam Assist.

Worth noting though is the pay-for-items won’t be offered in all markets, which could include South Africa once eventual market approval is given.

Standard though is an expanded ambient lighting package with 30 colours, Lane Departure Warning, Pre-Collision Detection with Turn Assist and Lane Change Assist.

In terms of practically, the A3 Sportback offers up 380-litres of boot space, or up to 1 300-litres with the rear seats down, while the Sedan accommodates 425-litres.

On the power front, the A3 remains as is with the 35 TFSI producing 110 kW from its mild-hybrid 1.5 TFSI Evo petrol engine and the 35 TDI also 110 kW from its 2.0-litre non-electrified oil-burner.

While set to eventually drop the manual gearbox altogether, for the now, the three-pedal layout prevails as the standard option on the 35 TFSI, with the option, a seven-speed S tronic, being the only choice for the 35 TDI.

Audi has, however, indicated that more petrol variants will be added throughout the year, along with a plug-in hybrid and most likely a quattro all-wheel-drive model.

At present, all A3s, including the allstreet, are front-wheel-drive with all-wheel-drive being reserved for the S3 and RS3.

On-sale in its home market from later this month, pricing for the A3 starts at €35 650 for the Sportback, from €36 450 for the sedan and from €37 450 for the allstreet.

As mentioned, availability for South Africa remains unknown for now.