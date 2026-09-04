Hilux continues to reign as new vehicles sales end August on a high

While domestic new vehicle sales continued to test the 60 000 unit mark, exports remained down.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales remained in the black in August with a 22nd consecutive month of increases across all the various segment, bar exports.

Hilux still leads

As with July, 12 model registered more than 1 000 units, with the Toyota Hilux continuing to lead the way on 3 881.

While the Volkswagen Polo Vivo retained its second place with an offset of 2 379, the Chery Tiggo 4 slipped a notch to fourth behind the Ford Ranger on 2 297 versus 2 373.

The combination of the older Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross remains, however, the best-selling imported as well as Chinese vehicle.

In another reversal, the Suzuki Swift swapped places with the Isuzu D-Max to jump from sixth to fifth place with a total of 2 152 versus 2 005.

Also jumping a place to seventh is the Toyota Corolla Cross on 1 489 at the expense of the 1 461 recorded by the Hyundai Grand i10.

Keeping station in ninth, the Toyota Starlet raked in 1 359 signatures, while the Suzuki Ertiga, in one of its best performances to date, displaced its sibling, the Fronx, to finish 10th on 1 317.

Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota remained on top, albeit with a slight reduction from 14 142 in July to 13 814.

Staying steady in second and third were Suzuki on 6 505 and Volkswagen with 5 668, while Ford jumped Hyundai to settle at fourth with an offset of 3 202.

Ranking fifth on 3 034, Hyundai placed ahead of Chery and Great Wall Motors (GWM), both holding their sixth and seventh places from July on 2 763 and 2 594 respectively.

Also staying steady in eighth and ninth places are Isuzu on 2 531, Jetour with 1 952 and Kia with 1 783 units sold

Top 15

Toyota – 13 814

Suzuki – 6 505

Volkswagen – 5 668

Ford – 3 202

Hyundai – 3 034

Chery – 2 763

Great Wall Motors (GWM) – 2 594

Isuzu – 2 531

Jetour – 1 952

Kia – 1 783

Renault – 1 702

Mahindra – 1 563

Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 305

BMW – 1 299

Tata – 853

Month in detail

As in July, the August figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) saw overall sales again test the 60 000 unit mark.

In total, the 57 898 units moved represents an 11.4% increase over the 35 091 units sold in August last year.

The rest of the various segments were as follows:

Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles Exports 2025 36 947 12 369 692 1 952 39 833 2026 41 216 13 727 805 2 150 35 091 Variation +11.6% +11.0% +16.3% +10.1% -11.9%

August Top 50 best-sellers