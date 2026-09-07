Here’s the price difference between Chinese and traditional bakkies – is brand loyalty still worth it?

'Chinese bakkies are typically around 31% cheaper than established competitors in the single-cab segment.'

As South Africans’ purchasing power comes under increasing pressure and the cost of living continues to rise, buying a new car is becoming a bigger financial decision. With car prices also rising, people are increasingly looking beyond traditional brands for better value for money.

This raises the question: is brand loyalty still worth it? Chinese bakkie manufacturers are gaining ground by offering feature-packed vehicles at prices that can undercut more established rivals.

Antoine Caradonna, founder of VehicleSA, a new vehicle comparison platform that allows people to compare vehicle pricing and specifications, says South Africans are increasingly looking beyond the brand name and focusing on what their money can actually buy.

South Africans choose value for money

Caradonna noted that most people have long prioritised familiar brands such as Toyota, Ford and Isuzu. However, because of the cost of living and rising car prices, more people have moved to Chinese brands.

“As South Africans come under increasing financial pressure, Chinese vehicle brands are giving consumers a compelling alternative: newer vehicles, more features and increasingly competitive pricing – often at thousands of rands less than their established-brand counterparts.”

Referencing recent statistics from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), he said Chinese brands sold approximately 10 700 vehicles in August 2026, accounting for around 18% of total sales.

This follows sales of around 11,300 vehicles in both June and July, representing approximately 21% and 20% of the market, respectively. Collectively, they now represent the second-largest force in the local new-vehicle market after Toyota.

Chinese brands dominate in bakkies

Caradonna said VehicleSA’s pricing data shows just how aggressively Chinese brands are competing in this space. “Chinese bakkies are typically around 31% cheaper than established competitors in the single-cab segment and 12% cheaper in the double-cab segment,” he added.

“Consumers are increasingly being presented with a choice that would have been difficult to imagine a few years ago: pay a premium for an established name, or potentially get a larger or more highly specified vehicle for less from a newer entrant.”

He added that the difference becomes particularly stark when the comparison moves away from headline vehicle prices and into the monthly payment, which many consumers use to determine what they can afford.

VehicleSA comparisons show that a budget of around R6 100 a month can potentially buy a double-cab bakkie, such as the Changan Hunter, or a mid-size SUV, such as the Jetour X70 Plus, if shopping among Chinese brands.

At a similar monthly payment, consumers considering established brands are more likely to look at a compact crossover, such as the Toyota Corolla Cross or Hyundai Creta, with no double-cab bakkie or larger SUV available at that price point.

Price difference

Caradonna added that a Ford Ranger double cab, for example, is priced from R624 900, compared with R549 900 for a JAC T9 double cab – a difference of around 12%.

At the entry level, the gap can be even more pronounced: the Toyota Hilux double cab starts at R583 500, while the JAC T8 starts at R349 900. These are not equivalent-specification comparisons, VehicleSA notes, but they illustrate the increasingly wide range of entry points now available to South African bakkie buyers.

Caradonna said this points to a broader shift in how South Africans approach vehicle ownership, one already reflected in the latest sales data.

“For years, the starting point was often ‘Which brand should I buy?’ Increasingly, consumers are starting with their budget and asking what they can get for it.”

Traditional ones have not lost their appeal

He highlighted that established brands have lost their appeal. Toyota, Ford and Isuzu have enormous brand equity, and factors such as reliability, resale value, dealer networks and after-sales support remain important.

“But Chinese manufacturers have changed the comparison. They are giving consumers more choice and, in many cases, the opportunity to get a bigger vehicle or higher specification without significantly increasing the monthly commitment,” he added.

“The challenge is no longer simply whether consumers recognise the badge – but whether they still believe it is worth paying more for.”