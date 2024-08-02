Pedal count dropped as self-shifting Toyota GR Corolla debuts

Reported less than a month before its world debut in 2022 as having been in development, Toyota Gazoo Racing has...

Visually, the automatic GR Corolla has been not been changed from the manual. Image: Toyota Gazoo Racing

Reported less than a month before its world debut in 2022 as having been in development, Toyota Gazoo Racing has finally introduced its eight-speed automatic gearbox, known as Direct Automatic Transmission or DAT, to the GR Corolla in the United States.

New ‘box, new face

Originally planned for the Corolla, but subsequently rolled-out first on the facelift GR Yaris in January this year, the ‘box’s introduction forms part of a subtle refresh to the GR Corolla less than two years after its premiere.

ALSO READ: Self-shifting Toyota GR Corolla on the cards as demand increases

Likely to be unique to the DAT and not carried over to manual models, the aesthetic tweaks comprise a new front bumper with a wider air intake and side vents supposed to improve cooling, and new 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport4 tyres from the start.

While offered in three trim levels in the States, Core, Premium and the Premium Plus distinguished by matte black 18-inch wheels, the introduction of the DAT has seen a series of revisions take place underneath the GR Corolla’s skin across all three variants.

Besides the external changes, which additionally comes with a secondary radiator as an option, new intercooler and oil cooler for the transmission, Toyota has retuned the GR’s springs and fitted new rear coils and stabiliser bars is says improves overall turn-in.

In addition, the mounting points of the rear axle has been raised, the Torsen limited slip differential made standard across all three variants, the programming for the anti-lock brakes changed and the drive mode selector for the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system recalibrated to suite the DAT – these being Normal, Gravel and Track.

Bar the gear lever for the DAT resembling that of Toyota’s CVT units, the interior of the GR Corolla remains largely unchanged from the manual, with only specification changes differing it.

As standard, all three trim grades receive an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 array of safety and driver assistance systems as standard.

Unique to the Premium though is an eight-speaker JBL sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, suede-trimmed seats with fronts being heated, a heated steering wheel, gloss black exterior detailing and front as well as rear parking sensors.

Replacing the previous Circuit model, the Premium Plus gains an imitation carbon fibre roof, the mentioned secondary radiator, red stitch work on the seats, a suede-finished steering wheel and a Head-Up Display.

Taking centre stage, the eight-speed DAT, which ups the GR Corolla’s weight by 20 kg to 1 520 kg over the manual, has undergone changes of its own with revised shifting points that matches those of the manual.

Fitted with the same predictive software as the GR Yaris, which changes gear based on the driver’s behaviour quicker than not only the six-speed manual, but with the paddle shifters being used in manual mode, the DAT’s heat-resistant friction material is carried over into the GR Corolla as a means of further avoiding overheating after extreme usage.

In addition to the standard drive mode selector, the Eco, Normal and Sport settings remain, albeit now supplemented by a new Custom setting. A launch control function also comes standard.

On the power front, the G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine produces an unchanged 221 kW, four kilowatts less than the DAT-equipped GR Yaris, but the same 400 Nm of torque. As with the manual, no performance figures were revealed.

Not yet for us

Set to go on-sale in the States in the final quarter of the year with pricing to be announced then, Toyota South Africa Motors has so far not confirmed the GR Corolla DAT for the local market as focuses first on making the GR Yaris available.

However, should approval be given, expect it to possibly arrive either towards year-end, or in early 2025 as possibly the first Corolla ever to breach or get close to the R1-million mark based on current sticker prices of R849 400 and R911 400 for the manual Core and Circuit models.

NOW READ: Automatic ‘box heading for Toyota GR Corolla and GR Yaris