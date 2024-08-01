New vehicle sales on the comeback with a positive finish in July
Despite an overall decrease across the various segment, the slight 1.5% increase comes as a first for the industry last seen in March.
For the first time since March, sales of the country’s best-seller, the Toyota Hilux, surpassed 3 000 units.
South Africa’s new vehicle sales concluded a drought of almost 12 months of decreases in July with its first uptick since April this year.
Even top 10 split of local and imports
While the Toyota Hilux unsurprisingly remained the country’s best-selling vehicle, its sales topped the 3 000 unit mark for the first time since March with a total of 3 021 units being moved.
In an unchanged top five from June, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo kept its second step on the podium with sales of 2 591 versus the third placed Ford Ranger’s 2 568, while the Isuzu D-Max placed ahead of the Toyota Corolla Cross on 1 641 compared to 1 547.
Usurping the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro as the highest place imported vehicle within the top 10, the Indian-made Hyundai Grand i10 raked-in 1 383 signatures to finish ahead of the Toyota Starlet (1 222) and the Kariega assembled Volkswagen Polo (1 211).
Dropping three places from sixth in June to ninth in July, the Tiggo 4 Pro managed sales of 1 153 to edge-out the Nissan Magnite’s 1 052.
Month in detail
Attributing the July sales to expected improved economic activity in the second half of the year, the figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers represented an increase of 1.5% from last year’s 43 572 to this year’s 44 229.
Despite the upwards trends, only one of the country’s five segments recorded an increase, namely a 6.8% rise in passenger vehicle sales from 28 040 to 29 934.
Ending the month in the red, light commercial vehicle sales contracted by 8.8% from 12 666 to 11 554, while exports failed to record a third consecutive increase by shedding 33.2% to end on the month on 25 461 compared to last July’s 38 132.
Not hit as hard, medium-duty commercial vehicles lost 6.6% to end the month on 641 unit sales relative to the 686 from last year, with heavy-duty commercials registering a 3.7% downturn from 2 180 to 2 100.
Despite overall sales being 6.3% in erasers compared to 12 months ago, Naamsa stated that the continuing influx of new manufactures and products should be looked at favourably heading into the final six months of the year.
“Encouraging aspects for growth and increased consumer spending for the balance of the year include four consecutive months of no loadshedding, a stronger Rand exchange rate, and potentially up to two interest rate cuts before year-end,” it said.
Of the downwards exports number, the association said, “Adverse weather conditions during the month as well as declining exports to Europe, the domestic automotive industry’s top export region contributed to the weaker performance for the year to date.
“The Eurozone GDP grew by only 0.3% during the second quarter 2024 with Germany’s GDP contracting by 0.1%. The direction and performance of vehicle exports for the balance of 2024 will remain linked to central banks’ gradual monetary easing in major markets”.
Top 10 brands
Out of the country’s 10 best-selling brands, an unchanged top six for the third month prevailed, with Toyota placing first on 11 131 followed by Volkswagen (6 178), Suzuki (4 816), Ford (2 901), Hyundai (2 699) and Isuzu (2 072).
Also keeping steady, Nissan retained its seventh place ranking with sales of 1 884, while Chery kept its eighth place standing by moving 1 701 vehicles in July.
The only other brand to steady, Great Wall Motors recorded 1 562 sales, with the top 10 being competed by a returning Renault with 1 210.
July top 50 best-selling cars
- Toyota Hilux – 3 021
- Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 591
- Ford Ranger – 2 568
- Isuzu D-Max – 1 641
- Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 547
- Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 383
- Toyota Starlet – 1 222
- Volkswagen Polo – 1 211
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 153
- Nissan Magnite – 1 052
- Suzuki Swift – 1 045
- Haval Jolion – 868
- Toyota Vitz – 864
- Mahindra Pik Up – 790
- Suzuki Baleno – 772
- Toyota Fortuner – 727
- Suzuki Ertiga – 704
- Toyota Urban Cruiser – 635
- Suzuki Fronx – 620
- Toyota Starlet Cross – 590
- Toyota HiAce – 522
- Renault Kiger – 486
- Nissan Navara – 450
- Kia Sonet – 445
- Hyundai i20 – 424
- Renault Triber – 378
- Suzuki S-Presso – 376
- Nissan NP200 – 353
- Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 341
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 338
- Volkswagen Amarok – 334
- Toyota Rumion – 328
- Volkswagen T-Cross – 322
- Volkswagen T6.1 – 319
- Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 314
- Toyota Corolla Quest – 297
- Haval H6 – 285
- Renault Kwid – 284
- Hyundai Venue – 257
- Suzuki Jimny – 247
- Ford Territory – 246
- GWM P-Series – 242
- Ford Everest – 241
- Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 238
- Suzuki Grand Vitara – 226
- Omoda C5 – 224
- Chery Tiggo 8 Pro – 210
- Hyundai H100 – 202
- Jaecoo J7 – 198
- Suzuki Celerio – 197
