New vehicle sales on the comeback with a positive finish in July

Despite an overall decrease across the various segment, the slight 1.5% increase comes as a first for the industry last seen in March.

For the first time since March, sales of the country’s best-seller, the Toyota Hilux, surpassed 3 000 units.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales concluded a drought of almost 12 months of decreases in July with its first uptick since April this year.

Even top 10 split of local and imports

While the Toyota Hilux unsurprisingly remained the country’s best-selling vehicle, its sales topped the 3 000 unit mark for the first time since March with a total of 3 021 units being moved.

In an unchanged top five from June, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo kept its second step on the podium with sales of 2 591 versus the third placed Ford Ranger’s 2 568, while the Isuzu D-Max placed ahead of the Toyota Corolla Cross on 1 641 compared to 1 547.

ALSO READ: June new vehicle sales register a few surprise despite poor finish

Usurping the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro as the highest place imported vehicle within the top 10, the Indian-made Hyundai Grand i10 raked-in 1 383 signatures to finish ahead of the Toyota Starlet (1 222) and the Kariega assembled Volkswagen Polo (1 211).

Dropping three places from sixth in June to ninth in July, the Tiggo 4 Pro managed sales of 1 153 to edge-out the Nissan Magnite’s 1 052.

Month in detail

Attributing the July sales to expected improved economic activity in the second half of the year, the figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers represented an increase of 1.5% from last year’s 43 572 to this year’s 44 229.

Despite the upwards trends, only one of the country’s five segments recorded an increase, namely a 6.8% rise in passenger vehicle sales from 28 040 to 29 934.

Ending the month in the red, light commercial vehicle sales contracted by 8.8% from 12 666 to 11 554, while exports failed to record a third consecutive increase by shedding 33.2% to end on the month on 25 461 compared to last July’s 38 132.

Not hit as hard, medium-duty commercial vehicles lost 6.6% to end the month on 641 unit sales relative to the 686 from last year, with heavy-duty commercials registering a 3.7% downturn from 2 180 to 2 100.

Despite overall sales being 6.3% in erasers compared to 12 months ago, Naamsa stated that the continuing influx of new manufactures and products should be looked at favourably heading into the final six months of the year.

“Encouraging aspects for growth and increased consumer spending for the balance of the year include four consecutive months of no loadshedding, a stronger Rand exchange rate, and potentially up to two interest rate cuts before year-end,” it said.

Of the downwards exports number, the association said, “Adverse weather conditions during the month as well as declining exports to Europe, the domestic automotive industry’s top export region contributed to the weaker performance for the year to date.

“The Eurozone GDP grew by only 0.3% during the second quarter 2024 with Germany’s GDP contracting by 0.1%. The direction and performance of vehicle exports for the balance of 2024 will remain linked to central banks’ gradual monetary easing in major markets”.

Top 10 brands

Out of the country’s 10 best-selling brands, an unchanged top six for the third month prevailed, with Toyota placing first on 11 131 followed by Volkswagen (6 178), Suzuki (4 816), Ford (2 901), Hyundai (2 699) and Isuzu (2 072).

Also keeping steady, Nissan retained its seventh place ranking with sales of 1 884, while Chery kept its eighth place standing by moving 1 701 vehicles in July.

The only other brand to steady, Great Wall Motors recorded 1 562 sales, with the top 10 being competed by a returning Renault with 1 210.

July top 50 best-selling cars

Toyota Hilux – 3 021 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 591 Ford Ranger – 2 568 Isuzu D-Max – 1 641 Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 547 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 383 Toyota Starlet – 1 222 Volkswagen Polo – 1 211 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 153 Nissan Magnite – 1 052 Suzuki Swift – 1 045 Haval Jolion – 868 Toyota Vitz – 864 Mahindra Pik Up – 790 Suzuki Baleno – 772 Toyota Fortuner – 727 Suzuki Ertiga – 704 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 635 Suzuki Fronx – 620 Toyota Starlet Cross – 590 Toyota HiAce – 522 Renault Kiger – 486 Nissan Navara – 450 Kia Sonet – 445 Hyundai i20 – 424 Renault Triber – 378 Suzuki S-Presso – 376 Nissan NP200 – 353 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 341 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 338 Volkswagen Amarok – 334 Toyota Rumion – 328 Volkswagen T-Cross – 322 Volkswagen T6.1 – 319 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 314 Toyota Corolla Quest – 297 Haval H6 – 285 Renault Kwid – 284 Hyundai Venue – 257 Suzuki Jimny – 247 Ford Territory – 246 GWM P-Series – 242 Ford Everest – 241 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 238 Suzuki Grand Vitara – 226 Omoda C5 – 224 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro – 210 Hyundai H100 – 202 Jaecoo J7 – 198 Suzuki Celerio – 197

NOW READ: New vehicle sales nosedive by biggest monthly figure so far in May