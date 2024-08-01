Motoring

New vehicle sales on the comeback with a positive finish in July

Despite an overall decrease across the various segment, the slight 1.5% increase comes as a first for the industry last seen in March.

For the first time since March, sales of the country’s best-seller, the Toyota Hilux, surpassed 3 000 units.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales concluded a drought of almost 12 months of decreases in July with its first uptick since April this year.

Even top 10 split of local and imports

While the Toyota Hilux unsurprisingly remained the country’s best-selling vehicle, its sales topped the 3 000 unit mark for the first time since March with a total of 3 021 units being moved.

In an unchanged top five from June, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo kept its second step on the podium with sales of 2 591 versus the third placed Ford Ranger’s 2 568, while the Isuzu D-Max placed ahead of the Toyota Corolla Cross on 1 641 compared to 1 547.

ALSO READ: June new vehicle sales register a few surprise despite poor finish

Usurping the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro as the highest place imported vehicle within the top 10, the Indian-made Hyundai Grand i10 raked-in 1 383 signatures to finish ahead of the Toyota Starlet (1 222) and the Kariega assembled Volkswagen Polo (1 211).

Dropping three places from sixth in June to ninth in July, the Tiggo 4 Pro managed sales of 1 153 to edge-out the Nissan Magnite’s 1 052.

Month in detail

Attributing the July sales to expected improved economic activity in the second half of the year, the figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers represented an increase of 1.5% from last year’s 43 572 to this year’s 44 229.

Despite the upwards trends, only one of the country’s five segments recorded an increase, namely a 6.8% rise in passenger vehicle sales from 28 040 to 29 934.

Ending the month in the red, light commercial vehicle sales contracted by 8.8% from 12 666 to 11 554, while exports failed to record a third consecutive increase by shedding 33.2% to end on the month on 25 461 compared to last July’s 38 132.

Not hit as hard, medium-duty commercial vehicles lost 6.6% to end the month on 641 unit sales relative to the 686 from last year, with heavy-duty commercials registering a 3.7% downturn from 2 180 to 2 100.

Despite overall sales being 6.3% in erasers compared to 12 months ago, Naamsa stated that the continuing influx of new manufactures and products should be looked at favourably heading into the final six months of the year.

“Encouraging aspects for growth and increased consumer spending for the balance of the year include four consecutive months of no loadshedding, a stronger Rand exchange rate, and potentially up to two interest rate cuts before year-end,” it said.

Of the downwards exports number, the association said, “Adverse weather conditions during the month as well as declining exports to Europe, the domestic automotive industry’s top export region contributed to the weaker performance for the year to date.

“The Eurozone GDP grew by only 0.3% during the second quarter 2024 with Germany’s GDP contracting by 0.1%. The direction and performance of vehicle exports for the balance of 2024 will remain linked to central banks’ gradual monetary easing in major markets”.

Top 10 brands

Out of the country’s 10 best-selling brands, an unchanged top six for the third month prevailed, with Toyota placing first on 11 131 followed by Volkswagen (6 178), Suzuki (4 816), Ford (2 901), Hyundai (2 699) and Isuzu (2 072).

Also keeping steady, Nissan retained its seventh place ranking with sales of 1 884, while Chery kept its eighth place standing by moving 1 701 vehicles in July.

The only other brand to steady, Great Wall Motors recorded 1 562 sales, with the top 10 being competed by a returning Renault with 1 210.

July top 50 best-selling cars

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 021
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 591
  3. Ford Ranger – 2 568
  4. Isuzu D-Max – 1 641
  5. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 547
  6. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 383
  7. Toyota Starlet – 1 222
  8. Volkswagen Polo – 1 211
  9. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 153
  10. Nissan Magnite – 1 052
  11. Suzuki Swift – 1 045
  12. Haval Jolion – 868
  13. Toyota Vitz – 864
  14. Mahindra Pik Up – 790
  15. Suzuki Baleno – 772
  16. Toyota Fortuner – 727
  17. Suzuki Ertiga – 704
  18. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 635
  19. Suzuki Fronx – 620
  20. Toyota Starlet Cross – 590
  21. Toyota HiAce – 522
  22. Renault Kiger – 486
  23. Nissan Navara – 450
  24. Kia Sonet – 445
  25. Hyundai i20 – 424
  26. Renault Triber – 378
  27. Suzuki S-Presso – 376
  28. Nissan NP200 – 353
  29. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 341
  30. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 338
  31. Volkswagen Amarok – 334
  32. Toyota Rumion – 328
  33. Volkswagen T-Cross – 322
  34. Volkswagen T6.1 – 319
  35. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 314
  36. Toyota Corolla Quest – 297
  37. Haval H6 – 285
  38. Renault Kwid – 284
  39. Hyundai Venue – 257
  40. Suzuki Jimny – 247
  41. Ford Territory – 246
  42. GWM P-Series – 242
  43. Ford Everest – 241
  44. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 238
  45. Suzuki Grand Vitara – 226
  46. Omoda C5 – 224
  47. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro – 210
  48. Hyundai H100 – 202
  49. Jaecoo J7 – 198
  50. Suzuki Celerio – 197

NOW READ: New vehicle sales nosedive by biggest monthly figure so far in May

