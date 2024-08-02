Plugged-in Lexus NX priced as greenest and most powerful thus far

New flagship NX has a claimed range of 76 km and comes standard with the F Sport exterior and interior.

NX 450h+ can only be had in F Sport grade. Image: Lexus

With both conventional combustion and self-charging hybrid powertrains already on sale, Lexus has added a third propulsion method to the NX range in the form of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) NX 450h+.

Green power

A model, whose inclusion ups the local NX range to six, the 450h+ also becomes the new flagship variant above the NX 350h F Sport with the same trim level moniker and all-wheel-drive system.

Joining the RX 450h+ as only the second PHEV model to be marketed locally, the 450h+’s set-up involves the stalwart normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine being combined with an 18.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving a 134 kW electric motor at the front and a 40 kW module at the rear.

The same unit parent company Toyota uses in the RAV4 Prime currently undergoing local market evaluation – albeit without the Prime moniker – the combined system output in NX offers slightly more grunt with a final output of 227 kW.

F Sport applique includes the model-specific bumpers, door sills and 20-inch alloy wheels. Image: Lexus

With an uptake of two kilowatts over the RAV4, the 450h+ officially becomes the most powerful NX ever made with a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.3 seconds, a top speed of 200 km/h and an all-electric range of 76 km.

Being a PHEV omits the NX 450h+ from being charged at a DC fast charger, though according to Lexus, a two-and-a-half hour wait will be required using a 32-amp outlet. As with the NX 350h, a CVT is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to all four corners.

Inside

F Sport-based means the NX 450h+ comes standard with the gloss black 20-inch F Sport alloy wheels, F Sport bumpers and door sills, the gloss black F Sport Spindle Grille, gloss black mirror caps and adaptive LED headlights.

Interior can finished in black or Circuit Red. Image: Lexus

Inside, the F Sport touches comprise dark graphite aluminium decorative inserts, perforated leather F Sport seats in black or Circuit Red, the F Sport steering wheel and gear lever, alloy pedals and illuminated treadplates, and unique F Sport graphics and readouts within the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Also included is the F Sport drive mode selector with five settings; Eco, Normal, Sport and Sport+, plus three modes for the hybrid system; HY, the full-electric EV and Auto EV/HY which reverts to the electric motor when an additional petrol engine grunt isn’t required.

Spec

On the specification front, the NX 450h+ gets dual-zone climate control, ventilated and electric front seats with memory function, a 10-speaker sound system, heated steering wheel, electrically adjustable steering column, a wireless smartphone charger, Head-Up Display and a panoramic sunroof.

Secondary flap hides the charging port for the 18.1-kWh battery pack. Image: Lexus

Standard on the safety side is Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, a panoramic rear-view monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Pre-Collision Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Trace Assist, Park Assist, Active Cornering Assist, Lane Keep Assist and a tyre pressure monitor.

Colours and price

On the colour front, a choice of 10 hues can be selected from; black, White Nova, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black, Sonic Chrome, Terrance Khaki, Sonic Chrome, Celestial Blue, Madder Red and the F Sport unique Poseidon Blue.

Included with the NX 450h+’s price is a seven-year/105 000 km maintenance plan plus an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty.

NX 250 EX – R986 600

NX 350h EX – R1 029 400

NX 350h SE – R1 197 300

NX 350h F Sport – R1 225 700

NX 350 F Sport – R1 224 800

NX 450h+ F Sport – R1 336 200

