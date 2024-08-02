Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

2 Aug 2024

10:44 am

Plugged-in Lexus NX priced as greenest and most powerful thus far

New flagship NX has a claimed range of 76 km and comes standard with the F Sport exterior and interior.

Plug-in hybrid Lexus NX 450+ priced

NX 450h+ can only be had in F Sport grade. Image: Lexus

With both conventional combustion and self-charging hybrid powertrains already on sale, Lexus has added a third propulsion method to the NX range in the form of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) NX 450h+.

Green power

A model, whose inclusion ups the local NX range to six, the 450h+ also becomes the new flagship variant above the NX 350h F Sport with the same trim level moniker and all-wheel-drive system.

Joining the RX 450h+ as only the second PHEV model to be marketed locally, the 450h+’s set-up involves the stalwart normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine being combined with an 18.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving a 134 kW electric motor at the front and a 40 kW module at the rear.

ALSO READ: Lexus NX 350 F Sport proud petrol protagonist in a changing world

The same unit parent company Toyota uses in the RAV4 Prime currently undergoing local market evaluation – albeit without the Prime moniker – the combined system output in NX offers slightly more grunt with a final output of 227 kW.

Plug-in hybrid Lexus NX 450+ priced
F Sport applique includes the model-specific bumpers, door sills and 20-inch alloy wheels. Image: Lexus

With an uptake of two kilowatts over the RAV4, the 450h+ officially becomes the most powerful NX ever made with a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.3 seconds, a top speed of 200 km/h and an all-electric range of 76 km.

Being a PHEV omits the NX 450h+ from being charged at a DC fast charger, though according to Lexus, a two-and-a-half hour wait will be required using a 32-amp outlet. As with the NX 350h, a CVT is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to all four corners.

Inside

F Sport-based means the NX 450h+ comes standard with the gloss black 20-inch F Sport alloy wheels, F Sport bumpers and door sills, the gloss black F Sport Spindle Grille, gloss black mirror caps and adaptive LED headlights.

Plug-in hybrid Lexus NX 450+ priced
Interior can finished in black or Circuit Red. Image: Lexus

Inside, the F Sport touches comprise dark graphite aluminium decorative inserts, perforated leather F Sport seats in black or Circuit Red, the F Sport steering wheel and gear lever, alloy pedals and illuminated treadplates, and unique F Sport graphics and readouts within the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Also included is the F Sport drive mode selector with five settings; Eco, Normal, Sport and Sport+, plus three modes for the hybrid system; HY, the full-electric EV and Auto EV/HY which reverts to the electric motor when an additional petrol engine grunt isn’t required.

Spec

On the specification front, the NX 450h+ gets dual-zone climate control, ventilated and electric front seats with memory function, a 10-speaker sound system, heated steering wheel, electrically adjustable steering column, a wireless smartphone charger, Head-Up Display and a panoramic sunroof.

Plug-in hybrid Lexus NX 450+ priced
Secondary flap hides the charging port for the 18.1-kWh battery pack. Image: Lexus

Standard on the safety side is Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, a panoramic rear-view monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Pre-Collision Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Trace Assist, Park Assist, Active Cornering Assist, Lane Keep Assist and a tyre pressure monitor.

Colours and price

On the colour front, a choice of 10 hues can be selected from; black, White Nova, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black, Sonic Chrome, Terrance Khaki, Sonic Chrome, Celestial Blue, Madder Red and the F Sport unique Poseidon Blue.

Included with the NX 450h+’s price is a seven-year/105 000 km maintenance plan plus an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty.

  • NX 250 EX – R986 600
  • NX 350h EX – R1 029 400
  • NX 350h SE – R1 197 300
  • NX 350h F Sport – R1 225 700
  • NX 350 F Sport – R1 224 800
  • NX 450h+ F Sport – R1 336 200

NOW READ: Revised pricing revealed: Lexus details all-new NX

Read more on these topics

hybrid Lexus Motoring News Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business JSE hits Eskom with R3 million fine for lack of transparency
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Call me anything you want, just don’t say I’m broke
News Gauteng restaurant inspections: Three foreigners arrested, business closed due to non-compliance
Courts Thabo Bester takes legal action against ‘inhumane’ conditions at Kgosi Mampuru
Multimedia From gang den to sport haven: Businessman gives up on government and fixes community park (VIDEO)

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES