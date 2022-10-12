This is it: All-new, South Africa-bound BMW M2 unleashed

Charl Bosch

Easily one of the most highly awaited models of the year, BMW officially drew back the curtains to reveal the all-new M2 in the early hours of Wednesday morning (12 October).

A model that has been in the making for almost three years, the second generation M2, again based on the rear-wheel-drive 2 Series Coupe and therefore the CLAR platform instead of the front-wheel-drive FAAR used by the 2 Series Gran Coupe and 1 Series, will make its South African debut in the second quarter of 2023 as the step-up from the M240i.

Still controversial to look at?

Billed as a vehicle that “encapsulates the pure joy of driving”, the M2, of which a reported 60 000 units have been sold globally since the original premiered in 2015, has been subtly revised from the 2 Series externally, which are nonetheless easy to spot.

Measuring 4 580 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 747 mm, the M2 stands 1 403 mm tall and measures 1 887 mm wide, with its respective front and rear track gains of 38 mm and four millimetres being identical to that of the M4 it slots-in below as BMW M’s new “entry-level” coupe.

Although teased on a number of occasions this year, with only the silhouette and partially uncovered sections of the rear facia identifying it as the 2 Series Coupe’s sportiest sibling, the mentioned exterior adaptions comprise expanded flared wheel arches, an E92 M3-inspired bonnet dome, rectangular air intakes on either side of the front bumper and an optional carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof.

Subtle changes to rear facia as still easy to spot

Unlike the M3 and M4, the much debated kidney grille has been eschewed for a more conventional looking item and the lights carried over from the 2 Series with the option of the standard LEDs or the optional Adaptive LED diodes.

Elsewhere, the M2 receives expanded door sills, a more pronounced rear bumper with an integrated model specific diffuser, quad exhaust outlets, darkened taillight clusters and a choice of five colours; Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Sapphire Black Metallic and the Toronto Red launch hue.

The secrets underneath

Unsurprisingly, the CLAR underpinnings has been extensively revised from that of not only the standard 2 Series, but also the M240i with the most prominent being the return to rear-wheel-drive rather than featuring the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Mounted as standard on M light alloy wheels measuring 19-inches at the front and 20-inches at the rear, the M2 receives a model specific M exhaust, along with the Active M Differential, a recalibrated Dynamic Stability Control system, front and rear subframes made out aluminium and new links connecting the spring strut towers.

It doesn’t stop there though as BMW has also constructed the struts, wishbones and ball joints out of aluminium, upgraded the suspension itself to be stiffer and more ridged and fitted the M Servotronic power steering and Adaptive M suspension as standard.

Besides the interior changes from the standard 2 Series Coupe, the M2 will offer the choice of a manual or automatic gearbox.

In addition to the M traction control and ability to turn the stability control off completely, the M2’s brakes have been upgraded and comprise a six-piston caliper setup as the front and four-piston at the rear with respective disc sizes of 380 mm and 370 mm.

Despite being made out of steel rather than carbon fibre, an option not offered on the M2, buyers do have the option of two colours for the calipers, the standard red or optional blue.

Inside

Inside, the interior differences from the 2 Series Coupe are comparatively more subtle than the exterior, but just as easy to make out.

These include the seats trimmed in Sensatec/Alcantara, optional carbon fibre inserts, the M Mode toggles on the steering wheel, an M specific but optional Heads-Up Display and the Curved Display made up of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system, both with M unique graphics and readouts.

As standard, the M2 gets tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rain sense wipers, heated mirrors and a choice of either the basic sound system or the optional Harman Kardon audio with a further option being a wireless smartphone charger.

M Sport seats can be specified as an option

Resplendent with a laptimer and performance analyser as part of the M Track maps details integrated into the infotainment system, which receives the 8.0 operating system, the M2 can also be equipped with two further seat options; the electric M Sport chairs trimmed in Vernasca leather/Sensatec and finished in black or Cognac, or the M Carbon bucket items in Merino leather that cuts weight by 10.8 kg.

On the safety front, standard tech comprises Front Collision Warning, front and rear parking sensors, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition, with options consisting of Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Warning, Park Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Lurking up front

Unsurprisingly, the main focus centres around the M2’s powertrain made-up of the 3.0-litre S58 turbocharged straight-six engine taken directly from the M3 and M4, and two transmission options.

Rumoured during development to produce the same 331kW/550Nm as the previous generation M3 and M4 Competition, BMW has, instead, extracted 338 kW from the in-line six while keeping torque unchanged at 550 Nm.

Carried over from the M3 and M4, but detuned, the 3.0-litre S58 turbocharged straight-six produces 338kW/550Nm.

An uptake of 66 kW over the previous generation M2, the newcomer has a limited top speed of 250 km/h or 285 km/h when fitted with the optional M Driver’s Package, but will accelerate from 0-100 km/h differently as a result of the gearbox options.

Tipping the scales at 1 730 kg, models equipped with the six-speed manual will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 4.1 seconds, while those fitted with the eight-speed Steptronic are rated at 0.2 of-a-second slower, more than likely as a result of weighing 1 745 kg.

In a surprise u-turn from the norm, the Steptronic ‘box serves as the standard transmission with the manual being the option.

How much?

Heading into the production from April next at BMW’s San Luis Potosí Plant in Mexico, pricing for the M2, in the United States, kicks-off at $62 200 (R1 147 217).

A total of 66 000 M2s have been sold since 2015

At present, pricing for South Africa is shrouded in mystery, though speculation points to a likely starting sticker of around R1.5-milion based on the M240i xDrive’s R1 063 662 price tag.

As with the international M2, both manual and Steptronic models will be offered locally, but expect more details to emerge closer to year-end and into 2023.