Completed new BMW X1 line-up officially priced

Despite pricing been uncovered towards the end of August, BMW South Africa itself has detailed stickers as well as specification for the all-new X1 that will go on-sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

Premiering only in its third generation after the second lasted for seven years, the internally named U11 X1 continues to ride on the FAAR front-wheel-drive used by the 1 Series, 2 Gran Coupe and 2 Series Active Tourer, but with dimensional gains across the board, including on the luggage front.

M Sport once again tops the local line-up.

Not as controversially styled as the new 7 Series and facelift X7 as it adopts a look in-line with that of the updated 3 Series and to some extent the X3, the X1, of which 1.9-million units have been sold globally since the original bowed in 2009, will be offered in two trim levels; xLine and M Sport with a choice of two engines and not the one as initially reported.

Specification-wise, LED headlights are standard fare with the Matrix LED diodes being optional, while 18-inch alloy wheels adorn the xLine versus the 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels of the M Sport.

Unique to the former are alloy mirror caps, a chrome kidney grille surround and chrome front and rear skidplates. For its part, the M Sport boasts the model specific door sills and bumpers, air inlets behind the front wheel arches, a faux rear diffuser and the M Adaptive suspension.

Inside, the completely revised interior comes as standard with the floating centre console taken from the iX as well as the Curved Display made up of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 10.7-inch iDrive infotainment system with the 8.0 operating system.

Curved Display a standard feature across the entire X1 range.

As before, a selection of materials and colours and be specified, along with items such as dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, rain sense wipers, a panoramic sunroof, four Type-C USB ports, an uprated Harman Kardon sound system and a heated sport steering wheel in the case of the M Sport.

Notable safety and driver assistance systems, both standard and optional, include Park Assist with a reverse camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Wrong-way Warning, Heads-Up Display, a surround-view camera system, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Emergency Steer as well as Lane Assist.

Boot can accommodate 540-litres with the rear seats up, 35-litres more than before.

On the motivation front, the previously mentioned petrol model, the sDrive 18i, remains, but now shares the limelight with a diesel in the form of the sDrive 18d.

Also confirmed, but only from early next year, is the iX1 that usurp the iX3 as Munich’s most affordable all-electric SUV in South Africa.

With the second row down, space improves to 1 600-litres, an uptake of 50-litres over the previous generation X1.

Power-wise, the sDrive 18i delivers 115kW/230Nm from its 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, while the 2.0-litre unit in the oil-burning sDrive 18d outputs 110kW/360Nm.

As evident by their monikers, both are front-wheel-drive and equipped as standard with a now rotary-dial activated seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Diesel-powered sDrive 18d joins the petrol engine sDrive 18i as engine options for now.

On the performance front, the X1 sDrive 18i will get from 0-100 km/h in nine seconds and on to a top speed of 215 km/h, with figures for the sDrive 18d standing at 8.9 seconds and 210 km/h.

Claimed fuel consumption is 6.5 L/100 km for the former and five-litres per 100 km for the latter.

Price

Available in a selection of ten colours, each X1’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.