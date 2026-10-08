BMW’s Neue Klasse era expands further with all-new iX4

BMW South Africa is yet to approve the iX4 for the local market.

Having debuted the iX3 as the first of its Neue Klasse models last year, BMW has removed the wraps from the third electric SUV to feature its new styling direction, the iX4.

Fitting in

Arriving after the iX3 and the electric offshoot of the new X5 and the iX5, the iX4 fills the gap between the two as its name suggests, but largely relates more to the iX3.

The effective electric replacement for the combustion engine X4, whose go-ahead for another generation is still unknown, the iX4 rides on the same platform as its siblings, but with the obvious difference of a lower roofline and less boot space.

Dimensions

Compared to the iX3, the iX4’s dimensions are as follows:

Length : 4 782 mm;

: 4 782 mm; Wheelbase : 2 897 mm;

: 2 897 mm; Height : 1 595 mm;

: 1 595 mm; Width: 1 895 mm

iX4 sports a sloping coupe-inspired roofline compared to the iX3. Picture: BMW

Retaining the same length and wheelbase as the iX3, the iX4 measures 40 mm lower, but with the same width and with boot space ranging from 490 to 1 600-litres compared to its sibling’s 520 and 1 750-litres.

Similar, though, is the ability to house an additional 58-litres underneath the bonnet.

Outside and inside

Appearing noticeably shorter and more compact than the X4, the iX4 will be offered with the optional Iconic Glow illuminated grille and Adaptive LED headlights, as well as alloy wheels up to 22-inches.

Interior has been carried over from the iX3 without changes. Picture: BMW

As before, non-M Performance variants can be specified with the M Sport package, which adds the Adaptive M suspension and M Sport brakes with blue calipers.

Inside, the interior has been lifted directly from the iX3 and therefore includes the 17.9-inch iDrive infotainment system, the pillar-to-pillar Panoramic iDrive display, optional Head-Up Display, V-angle centre console and new steering wheel.

Three models

On the power front, the iX4 will initially offer two models, with a third joining later in 2027.

Set to become the eventual middle derivative, the xDrive 50 uses the same 108.7-kWh battery pack as the equivalent iX3, which powers a pair of electric motors for a total output of 345kW/645Nm.

M60 tops the iX4 range with 450 kW of power. Picture: BMW

The limited top speed is 210 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 4.9 seconds. The claimed range is 828 km, with DC charging up to 400 kW requiring a waiting time of 20 minutes. A range of 387 km is said to be available after 10 minutes.

Opening the range, the xDrive 40 uses a smaller 82.6-kWh battery, still powering an electric motor located on each axle.

M60 can be had with alloy wheels up to 22-inches. Picture: BMW

The result is an output of 275kW/520Nm, 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a limited top speed of 200 km/h. BMW claims a single charge range of 638 km and an available 301 km after 10 minutes plugged in.

At the range’s sharp end, the performance M60 is outfitted with the same battery pack as the xDrive 50, but with more powerful dual-electric motors, the standard fitting of the M Adaptive suspension, electronically controlled shock absorbers and revised steering.

M60 recieves different materials and the M Sport steering wheel compared to its siblings. Picture: BMW

In total, the M60 outputs 450kW/875Nm, which results in a top speed of 240 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The claimed range is 777 km.

Approval awaited

Going on-sale in Europe in March, with the M60 arriving later, BMW South Africa is yet to confirm whether the iX4 will be made available for the local market.