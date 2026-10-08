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Untame(able) edition Mini Countryman gets the nod for South Africa

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

8 October 2026

07:00 am

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Countryman Untamed Edition will debut in the second quarter of next year in South Africa based exclusively on the Cooper S.

Mini Countryman Untamed approved for South Africa

Untamed will arrive in South Africa in the second quarter of 2027 positioned above the Countryman Cooper S it will be based on. Picture: BMW

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BMW has backed the introduction of the off-road-focused Mini Countryman Rugged in January with a second derivative coming to South Africa next year.

Significantly more revised than the Rugged, the new Untamed Edition not only gets all-terrain tyres, but a ground clearance increase which, bizarrely, won’t be incorporated into models bound for the local market.

Visual updates

Visually, the Untamed’s aesthetic changes include the mentioned Pirelli Scorpion Plus all-terrain rubber around 19-inch alloy wheels, a new grille with so-called Dark Steel vertical slats, textured protective film around the wheel arches and door sills, and a power dome on the bonnet.

As part of the new bumper, the underbody protection has been revised, with the same applying to the rear.

Mini Countryman Untamed approved for South Africa
Untamed gets all-terrain tyres as standard. However, models bound for South Africa won’t have the lifted suspension. Picture: BMW

Rounding out the exterior are special blue Untamed logos on the C-pillars and five model-specific colours contrasted with either a Glazed White or Jet Black roof:

  • Nanuq White;
  • Midnight Black;
  • Nomad Blue;
  • Hideaway Grey;
  • Frozen Nomad Blue

Besides the exterior, the Countryman Untamed can also be furnished with a range of accessories comprising a rooftop tent, folding chairs and tables.

Changed dynamics

Underneath, the 15 mm suspension lift increases ground clearance by 19 mm, but as mentioned, neither this nor the rooftop tent will be offered in South Africa.

The Pirelli all-terrain tyres have, however, been the go ahead, as are the roof rails and tow bar that allows the Untamed to tow 2 000 kg.

Inside

Inside, the Untamed’s unique additions, for South Africa, will be similar to the North American and European models and comprise sport seats finished in Vescin Nightshade Blue knitted fabric, a knitted grey and blue finish on the dashboard and Cornflower Blue stitch work and piping on the seats.

Mini Countryman Untamed approved for South Africa
Subtle but easy to spot changes have taken place inside. Picture: BMW

In addition, the front seat headrests receive an embroidered Untamed logo, while additional Cornflower Blue finishes can be found on the steering wheel.

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Finally, the Untamed gets model-specific floor mats, Dark Steel decorative inserts and a redesigned centre console storage box complete with elastic retaining straps supposed to mimic those of a backpack and/or climbing gear.

One variant only

Locally, BMW South Africa has confirmed that the Untamed Edition will be limited to the Countryman Cooper S and no other version.

This means unchanged outputs of 150kW/300Nm from the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivered to all wheels through the ALL4 all-wheel drive system via the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Wait till 2027

At present, no pricing details are known as the Untamed will only make its market arrival in the second quarter of 2027.

However, with pricing of the regular Countryman Cooper S starting at R827 928 and that of the John Cooper Works at R994 768, expect the Untamed to fall in between, possibly around the R850 000 to R900 000 mark.

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