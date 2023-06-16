Brad Binder not losing sleep over Bagnaia’s MotoGP lead

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Brad Binder is not panicking after losing ground on MotoGP world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull KTM rider started last weekend in third place in the title race, only 13 points off Bagnaia. But the Italian collected a full complement of 37 points for winning both races at Mugello. Binder could only bag 11 for his fifth place in the main race, dropping him down to fourth in the title race and 39 points behind the Ducati man.

Going into the German MotoGP at the Sachenring this weekend, world champion Bagnaia leads the way on 131 points. He is followed by Marco Bezzecchi (110), Jorge Martin (107), Binder (92), Johan Zarco (88) and Luca Marini (72).

Binder is not losing sleep over Bagnaia’s lead. He says the new format, which includes a sprint race on every race weekend, is destined to produce dramatic swings in the championship.

Brad Binder not worried

“One thing that is super clear is that you can jump up the ranks and drop down very fast with this new format. Two bad races or two good ones make a world of difference,” Binder told MotoGP podcast Last on the Brakes.

“We need to stay calm about we are sitting in the championship.

“This season’s been good for us. KTM’s done well and it’s been supercool to fight at the sharp end of the stick.

“We have been fighting around the podium almost every weekend. I can’t remember when last I struggled like the way I did in the main race last weekend and we still finished fifth. That gives me massive confidence.

“If I came fifth in Mugello last season we’d be over the moon. Now we do and we feel we should have done better.”

Many threats

Binder warns that he will not only have his work cut out against three front runners, but also a host of riders behind him.

“Over the last few weeks guys like Pecco (Bagnaia), Martin and Bezzecchi looked strong. Zarco last week,” added Binder.

“It’s not as easy as pointing out one of two guys, because nowadays it’s clear that someone can win from 10th. It’s so up and down, you just need to be in the fight all the time, regardless of who you are fighting.”

Speed king

Binder made history at Mugello by recording the fastest time yet on a MotoGP bike. He clocked 366.1 km/h on his much-improved KTM during the sprint race, beating Martin’s 363.6 km/h achieved at the same track in 2022.

“KTM has done a real good job with the aero and the performance. The bike’s speed down the straight was just unreal. We need to try and finish off the job now.’’

The sprint race starts at 3pm tomorrow and the main race at 2pm.