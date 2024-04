Marquez takes pole for Spanish MotoGP

The #93 secured a 93rd career pole position ahead of Bezzecchi and Martin with saves and celebrations to be remembered.

Ducati Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates after taking the pole position during the qualifier session of the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera on April 27, 2024. picture: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez secured his first pole position as a Ducati-Gresini rider and 65th of his career on Saturday for the Spanish MotoGP.

The 31-year-old will also start on pole for the sprint race later Saturday with Marco Bezzecchi of Italy, on a Ducati-VR46, and fellow Spaniard and championship leader Jorge Martin (Ducati-Primac) on the front row.

“It’s been a long time!” said Marquez, whose last pole position was the Portuguese MotoGP in March, 2023.

Marquez’s recent campaigns have been marred by injury but he said he hoped to “finish on the podium”.

So far this campaign Marquez, who moved from Honda to Ducati this season, has had two podium finishes in the sprint race, in Portugal and the United States.

The Spaniard’s most recent best finish in the main race dates back to finishing second in the Australian MotoGP in October, 2022.

Aiming for a win for the first time since 2021

Marquez has not won a race since securing his 59th career win at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in October 2021.

Two-time defending champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), will start on the third row having posted the seventh fastest time — a day after the Italian had set a new record lap time.

Maverick Vinales dominated on his Aprilia at the Grand Prix of the Americas where he won the sprint race as well earlier this month but came down to earth a bit and will start from 11th spot.