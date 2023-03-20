WATCH: Young MotoGP hopeful meets his hero Brad Binder

Citizen Reporter

Oratile Phiri dreams big – even for a 14 year old. Crazy about all things two-wheeled since he was barely out of nappies, he won his first motorbike race when he was just four. And now he has his sights set on becoming MotoGP World Champion, inspired by his hero, Brad Binder.

One of only three South Africans to ever hold the title of motorcycle Grand Prix world champion, 2016 Moto3 World Champion Brad Binder, 27, also started out in this sport at a very young age.

First taking to the track in karts, he claimed the title of national champion at the age of eight. Two years later he moved on to two wheels and hasn’t looked back.

He is currently in his ninth season as part of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team and recognised as one of the most determined and efficient racers on the MotoGP grid.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder hopeful 2023 will be his best MotoGP season yet

Ora (as his family and friends know him) is already well on his way to global glory, with more than 62 podiums achieved.

It has always been Ora’s dream to meet SA’s fastest man on two wheels. And, recently, Checkers Sixty60 partnered with Binder to deliver the dream.

Watch: Oratile Phiri realises dream of meeting Brad Binder

When Brad heard about Ora’s dream, he was all fired up to meet the youngster. Ora’s mum, Tselane Phiri, said the supermarket giant approached them after seeing a video about Ora.

Tselane, who described her job as “to be the boy’s biggest cheerleader”, said the biggest part of helping Ora’s dream come true was keeping the whole thing a secret. Working closely with Tselane and Dad Thabiso, the young fan was brought to the Red Star Raceway in Delmas under the guise of a media interview.

At the right moment, Brad, escorted by a team of Sixty60 drivers, made his way down the track.

“Ora had no idea I was there and it was incredibly humbling to witness his surprise. I look forward to seeing this young man make his name locally, and globally, in years to come,” said Brad.

“Sixty60 delivers groceries to tens of thousands of customers every day,” said Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer for the Shoprite Group. “For Ora, we wanted to deliver a moment of magic. His story and his keen ambition certainly resonate with our business, as we, too, strive for standout performance.

ALSO READ: Red Bull spinning: Meet the only female competitor in Shay’ iMoto 2022

“We look forward to witnessing Ora’s journey and wish Brad all the best with the upcoming MotoGP season.”

The 2023 Moto GP season kicks off at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal from Friday to Sunday.

Thabiso was almost speechless as he watched Ora and Brad putting in some hot laps at the Redstar Raceway.

“Two of your heroes riding together in front of your own eyes… doing what they love. There’s nothing like that,” he said.