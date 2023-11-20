Brad Binder happy to hang on in tough Qatar MotoGP conditions

Red Bull KTM stormed into third place before front tyre issues slowed him down.

Despite missing out on a podium place, Brad Binder is taking the positives from a brave ride that earned him a very credible fifth place in the Qatar MotoGP.

The Red Bull KTM rider had it all to do from the fourth row of the starting grid of the 22-lap night race. A superb start saw him gain a handful of places before the first corner before he worked his way up to third and in sight of the leading duo Fabio Di Giannantonio and Francesco Bagnaia.

But around halfway into the race, Binder started losing ground due to front tyre wear. He slipped back to sixth before fighting back to finish fifth, 7.2 seconds behind race-winner Di Giannantonio.

Brad Binder chuffed

“Today was actually really good. To walk away with a fifth and to fight for the podium was very positive,” Binder told the KTM website after the race.

“My rear tire was perfect but my front tire gave-up after about twelve laps in, from there I was just trying to survive. Probably one of the hardest races I had in terms of dealing with the limit. I just wanted to bring it home in a solid fifth.”

KTM boss lauds Binder

Red Bull KTM team boss Francesco Guidotti admitted that the weekend was tougher than anticipated.

“We aren’t that happy but more satisfied than we were on Saturday,” said Guidotti.

“[Brad’s] feeling with front was not the best. He didn’t give up and finished fifth. Still a good position considering how the weekend had been so far.”

Binder on Sunday added 11 points to the two he earned for finishing Saturday’s sprint race in seventh place to leave Qatar with a total of 13 points. He goes into the final round in Valencia next weekend on 268 points and guaranteed of finishing the title race in fourth place. He leads fifth-place Johann Zarco (204) by 64 points and trails third-place Marco Bezzecchi (326) by 58 points.

Big duel at the top

Bagnaia (437) and Jorge Martin (416) will take their fascinating duel at the top to the very end.

Brad Binder’s younger Darryn Binder also left the Lusail International Circuit with some points in the bag. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider finished the Moto2 race in 14th place to walk away with two points.

Darryn is 19th in the Moto2 title race on 34 points.