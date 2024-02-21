Brad Binder and KTM keen to make 2024 MotoGP season count

Red Bull boss vows that his team will be ready for the first race in Qatar.

Red Bull KTM was vowed to be ready to challenge for top honours when the MotoGP season kicks off next month.

Brad Binder was 0.631 seconds off the pace in clocking the ninth best lap time of 151.583 during the last official test in Qatar this week. His team-mate Jack Miller was 0.137 seconds behind in settling for the 11th best time.

Ducati factory riders Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini topped the time sheets, followed by Aleix Espargaro on an Aprilia.

Team manager Francesco Guidotti admitted that KTM’s RC16 isn’t the finished product yet, but that it will be ready come the first race of the season. The season opens at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar from 8 to 10 March.

KTM boss says Brad Binder ready to challenge for MotoGP crown

KTM ‘will be ready’

“We still need a bit more though, but we are on the way,” Guidotti told the KTM website.

“We are working and we can see the improvements. It’s been a good pre-season and the general pace has been under the lap record both times and we are also right there.

“We will be ready, and we have to deliver.”

Brad Binder raring to go

Binder was satisfied with the outing in Qatar, although we would have liked to put up a better lap time.

“I was unlucky to have two yellow flags on my time attack lap but other than that I was happy. I think our bike is working really well and we made a step from last season.

“We’ll see where we really are when we go again in two weeks,” Binder said.

Binder is keen on making further progress in the MotoGP title race in 2024. He finished 11th, sixth, sixth and fourth in his first four seasons in the premier class.

Competitive bike

Miller was also looking forward for this RC16 to be fine tuned before the season gets underway.

“We still have a few little tweaks to make: motorbike racers are never totally happy,” the Australian said.

“All-in-all it’s been a good pre-season and the boys have done a fantastic job through the winter with the improvements and I believe we have a very competitive bike to go racing.”